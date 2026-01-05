A cold wave and fog in Srinagar haven't deterred tourists, who are enjoying the city's winter beauty. Meanwhile, fresh snowfall in Bhaderwah has caused a tourist surge, with the Indian Army credited for ensuring safety amid the winter conditions.

Cold Wave Grips Srinagar, Tourists Undeterred

A thin layer of fog covered Srinagar on Monday morning as a cold wave continued to grip the Kashmir Valley, reducing visibility across the city. The iconic Dal Lake was shrouded in mist, and chilly weather conditions prevailed throughout the region.

Despite the cold, tourists were seen exploring the city and enjoying the winter atmosphere. Sharing her experience, a tourist said the scenic beauty of Srinagar remained captivating despite the cold. "The view is great, and we also enjoyed the Shikara ride. The food is also great. It is very cold here. We have enjoyed it a lot. Everyone should come here once."

Fresh Snowfall in Bhaderwah Draws Tourists

Meanwhile, fresh snowfall in Bhaderwah, Doda district, has drawn a surge of tourists, prompting authorities to tighten security across major tourist locations. The snow-covered landscapes have become a major attraction, with arrangements made to ensure the safety and comfort of visitors amid winter conditions.

A tourist visiting Bhaderwah, Dharmendra Sharma, a resident of Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, credited the arrangements made by the Indian Army for a safe and pleasant experience. "All the credit goes to the Indian army. I love you my Indian soldier. I suggest everyone come here during the new year. The Indian army is taking care of everyone. We played in the snow and enjoyed a lot," he said.

Mughal Road Disrupted by Heavy Snow

In Poonch district, heavy snowfall continued to disrupt normal movement, with snow clearance operations underway on a war footing along the Mughal Road. Machinery was deployed to remove snow and restore connectivity, as authorities worked to keep the strategic road accessible despite adverse weather conditions.

Enhanced Security for New Year Celebrations

Earlier, on January 1, Jammu and Kashmir authorities had tightened security around Dal Lake to ensure the safety of residents and tourists celebrating the New Year. Police and local administration deployed additional personnel, set up security checkpoints, increased patrolling, and enhanced CCTV surveillance to monitor crowd movement and prevent any untoward incidents.

The cold wave, coupled with the snowfall in Bhaderwah, has not deterred tourism but instead highlighted the winter charm of the region, attracting visitors from across India and beyond. (ANI)