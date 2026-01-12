Kashipur farmer Sukhwant Singh dies by suicide, alleging police harassment and extortion in a video. Ex-CM Harish Rawat slams state's law and order, demanding justice. CM Pushkar Dhami orders a magisterial inquiry into the tragic incident.

Harish Rawat Demands Justice

Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister and Senior Congress leader Harish Rawat, on Monday, expressed his concerns over the suicide of Sukhwant Singh, a farmer from Kashipur, who allegedly shot himself in a Haldwani hotel room, and urged for government to take action on the matter. Singh alleged harassment and extortion by Udham Singh Nagar police in a Facebook Live video before his death, citing a ₹4 crore land fraud case and pressure from police and property dealers.

Addressing this, Rawat, in an exclusive conversation with ANI, raised questions over law and order in the state, saying, "It is a shameful and eye-opening incident. From what Sukhwant said in the video, it seems to be a matter of declining effective security efforts in the state. The way the police provided protection to the perpetrators instead of the victim is concerning."

Rawat further urged the state government to provide justice to Singh. "The government should help him and his family and provide justice to the farmer. A lawful action must also be taken against the perpetrators," he stated. He also appreciated Singh's dedication to farming and offered his condolences. "He was a hardworking and honest farmer who used the compensatory amount for land to buy more land for farming. We have lost a diligent soul," Rawat said.

CM Dhami Orders Magisterial Inquiry

Earlier today, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced that a magisterial inquiry has been ordered into the matter, adding that "action will be taken soon." "It is a very sad incident. A magisterial inquiry has been ordered. Those involved will be punished. A transparent investigation has been started, and action will be taken soon," Dhami told the media.

On Sunday, the Chief Minister made it clear that if negligence or wrongdoing is found at any level, strict action will be taken against those responsible. Dhami has also sought a detailed report on the matter from the Chief Secretary, Anand Bardhan, and the Director General of Police, Deepam Seth.

Expressing deep condolences to the bereaved family, the Chief Minister said that the state government stands firmly with them in this difficult time and has directed the administration to provide all possible assistance to the affected family.

The Suicide and Allegations

The tragedy unfolded at a hotel in Gaulapar, where Sukhwant Singh was staying with his wife and son. Following a reported commotion in the hotel room late at night, Singh's wife and son stepped out. Shortly after, Singh used a firearm to end his life.

Singh's father revealed that the farmer had been under immense mental pressure due to a ₹4 crore land fraud case in Kashipur. The family alleges that cheating by property dealers, coupled with relentless police pressure, pushed him to the brink.

In his final video, Singh named senior officials, including the SSP of Udham Singh Nagar, claiming he was being mentally shattered by constant demands for money and police harassment. The Kathgodam police have taken custody of the body for a post-mortem examination. The investigation is currently focusing on two primary pieces of evidence -- Facebook Live Video and the suicide note.