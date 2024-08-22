Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Kasam khuda ki faad deta tujhe...:' Elderly man threatens doctor at Delhi hospital (WATCH)

    Amid nationwide uproar over the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar hospital in Kolkata, an elderly Muslim man was purportedly seen misbehaving and threatening a doctor at a hospital in Delhi.

    Shweta Kumari
    First Published Aug 22, 2024, 6:05 PM IST

    In a shocking and aggressive confrontation captured on video, an elderly Muslim man was purportedly seen misbehaving and threatening a doctor at a hospital in Delhi.

    The alarming incident reportedly took place at Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital in the national capital amid nationwide uproar over the rape and murder of a 31-year-old trainee doctor at RG Kar hospital in Kolkata.

    "Kasam Khuda ki Faad deta tujhe..." (I would have ripped you apart if you weren't hiding in the hospital). Record the video; record it openly and send it wherever you want to…,” the man can be seen threatening the doctor with dire consequences in the disturbing footage. 

    "This is a local hospital that is why they are still safe," the enraged man can be further heard telling another man who grabs him and takes him out of the ward. 

    As he threatened the doctors and abused them, hospital staffers recorded it on their mobile phones. The purported video of the incident has now surfaced on social media, causing widespread outrage.

    Users online expressed frustration over perceived leniency and the inability to address threats directed at doctors effectively.

    "Just now Sibbal-Singhvi Courts of India assured Doctors on duty of the safety. Trust me, that happens this Rabid M, because Sharia Courts and their Congi lawyer controller will not touch him at any cost. Indian Judiciary is the worst," a user wrote.

    "A left-over itching to be deported," another user commented.

    Meanwhile, following the harrowing rape and murder of a doctor in Kolkata, doctors across the country staged a protest to demand justice and safer environments for medical professionals. They rallied together, highlighting the urgent need for systemic changes to prevent such atrocities.

    The medical professionals, who often bear witness to the grim realities of violence, voiced their collective outrage and called for immediate reforms, including better law enforcement and victim support services.

    In response to this grave situation, the Sibbal-Singhvi Courts of India have issued a strong assurance of protection for doctors on duty, underscoring the commitment to safeguarding the welfare of healthcare workers amidst rising threats.

