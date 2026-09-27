A year after the Karur stampede that killed 41 people, memorial events were held as the CBI probe continues. Legal battles over jobs for victims' families are ongoing, and CM Vijay has announced a memorial as families await justice.

A year after the Karur stampede tragedy, the first anniversary of the incident was observed across the district on Sunday, with families, supporters, and local residents gathering at memorial events to pay tribute to the 41 victims. The incident occurred on September 27, 2025, at Velusamypuram in Karur district during a political rally addressed by then TVK chief C Joseph Vijay. More than 100 people were injured in the crowd crush, with children among those killed.

CBI Investigation Continues

The Supreme Court subsequently directed that the investigation be transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Amidst the passage of time, the tragedy continues to cast a shadow over Tamil Nadu, with the CBI probe still underway. Earlier, the probe was temporarily put on hold in March amid the Assembly election process but resumed in June, when investigators questioned police personnel who were on security duty at the rally. The agency has also examined accounts of victims, witnesses, police officials, medical personnel, and others connected with the incident.

Court Battles Over Compensation

Later, in a significant development, the Madras High Court struck down the Tamil Nadu government's decision to provide government jobs to relatives of the 41 victims in July, citing constitutional principles governing equality and public employment. However, in August, the Supreme Court stayed the High Court order, allowing the issue to remain under judicial consideration.

Aftermath and Political Response

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and TVK leader Vijay returned to Karur in July, marking his first visit to the district after becoming Chief Minister. He met families of the victims and announced plans for a memorial dedicated to those who lost their lives in the stampede. The Supreme Court also declined in July to entertain a plea seeking restrictions on Vijay and other TVK leaders from interacting with victims' families or making public statements concerning the tragedy, noting that the CBI investigation was already in progress. However, the circumstances surrounding the tragedy remain under investigation.

For the families of the 41 victims, September 27 remains a day of remembrance, grief, and a continuing wait for the findings of the probe. (ANI)