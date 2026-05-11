Congress MP Karti Chidambaram questioned PM Modi's 'dramatic' self-reliance appeals, suggesting something is 'not normal'. He demanded a Parliament session to know if the government is hiding 'bitter truths' from the nation.

Karti Chidambaram calls PM's appeals 'dramatic', seeks Parliament session

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram on Monday questioned the intent behind Prime Minister Narendra Modi's seven appeals made to the nation to bolster the country's self-reliance. Urging the government to convene Parliament over the said remarks, Karti Chidambaram said such appeals are "dramatic" and suggests that something is "not normal".

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"This is rather a dramatic appeal or directive from the Prime Minister, where he's mooting the citizens of this country to go back to working from home, to avoid buying gold, use more public transport, and avoid using private transport. These are all very dramatic appeals, if not a directive. If the Prime Minister is making this appeal, what is the true situation which India is facing? I think it's important that the government takes the people of this country into confidence," Karti Chidambaram told ANI.

"They must call for a session of Parliament and apprise us of what is happening because this is not normal...Is the government hiding some bitter truths from this nation? That's what we really want to know," he added.

The remarks came a day after Prime Minister Modi, while addressing a gathering in Secunderabad, urged citizens to reduce dependence on imports and adopt responsible consumption habits to strengthen the economy amid global supply chain disruptions and rising costs caused by international conflicts. The Prime Minister appealed to citizens to reduce edible oil consumption, use public transport, prefer car-pooling, adopt electric vehicles, and move towards natural farming practices to reduce the country's import burden and conserve foreign exchange.

On Kerala government formation

On the government formation in Keralam, Congress MP Karti Chidambaram said that his party is conscious of its duties and obligations and they are going through a wide-ranging consultative process.

"I'm sure we'll come up with a decision, and we will give a stable and good government in Kerala," he said.

Following the decisive victory of the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) in the Keralam Assembly polls, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President Sunny Joseph on Saturday confirmed that the final decision regarding the next Chief Minister rests entirely with the party High Command in Delhi. The UDF secured a thumping majority with 102 seats in the 140-member assembly, unseating the Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF after a decade in power. (ANI)