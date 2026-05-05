Congress' Karti Chidambaram congratulates actor Vijay's TVK for its 'spectacular' debut, winning 108 seats. He stated people voted for change as the party, 10 seats short of a majority, now looks to form a coalition government in Tamil Nadu.

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram congratulated Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay and the party for their performance in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, describing it as a "spectacular electoral debut". Speaking on the outcome, the Congress leader said on Monday that people have voted for change in Tamil Nadu. "I congratulate Mr Vijay and the TVK for a spectacular electoral debut. People have voted for change in Tamil Nadu, and the mandate is with them now to cobble up a working majority and to give a good government to the people of Tamil Nadu," he said.

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TVK Falls Short of Majority, Seeks Allies

In a dramatic development in Tamil Nadu politics, actor-turned-politician Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) made a remarkable political debut, winning 108 seats in the 234-member assembly but falling short of the majority mark by 10 seats. TVK is likely to seek the support of smaller parties that were part of either the DMK or the AIADMK alliance. Congress (5 seats), PMK (4 seats), Left parties, CPI(M) and VCK are among the parties that could extend support to TVK. Meanwhile, DMK won 59 seats, and AIADMK won 47.

AICC In-charge Tamil Nadu, Girish Chodankar, earlier said that he has given a report to Congress leadership and they will "take a call on Tamil Nadu".

A New Era in Tamil Nadu Politics

The results have also shattered long-held notions about actors struggling to succeed in politics, as Vijay now joins the league of iconic actor-turned-leaders like NT Rama Rao, MG Ramachandran, and J Jayalalithaa. His performance reinforces that his cinematic popularity has translated into a deep emotional connection with the masses, reflected clearly in the public mandate.

TVK's victory marks a historic shift, as Tamil Nadu may witness its first government outside the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) dominance since June 1977. (ANI)