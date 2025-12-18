The Karthigai Deepam controversy in Tamil Nadu continues, with DMK's TKS Elangovan accusing the opposition of plotting against Hindus. A Dargah official refutes the claim, citing no evidence of the lamp-lighting tradition at the contested site.

DMK Blames Opposition for Stirring Trouble

The controversy over the lighting of Karthigai Deepam at the stone continues in Tamil Nadu. DMK leader TKS Elangovan on Thursday stated that the Karthigai Deepam has been lit in a particular area for hundreds of years and claimed that the opposition is plotting against the Hindu community in the Thiruparakondram, who have been lighting the lamps on the hilltop for years. "They want to create trouble. The fringe parties working with the people of the BJP are Tamil people. For hundreds of years, the Karthigai Deepam has been lit in a particular area, but these people have been silent. When the elections are nearing, they want to create trouble. It is not against anybody. It is against the Hindus in the Thiruparakondram area who have been lighting a lamp on top of the hill for hundreds of years. They are fighting against Hindus but are claiming they are fighting against the DMK..." he said.

Dargah Official Disputes Tradition

Earlier, Sikkandar Dargah Secretary Arif Khan has now claimed that there is no evidence which suggests that lamps have traditionally been lit at the hill. He further asserted that lamps have been lit only at the Uchi Pillaiyar Temple, and added that in earlier court orders, the structure was not described as a deepathoon (lamp pillar). "They are asking why the lamp should not be lit in the areas belonging to the temple on Thiruparankundram Hill, and why it should be lit specifically at the dargah site... There is no evidence to show that lamps have traditionally been lit at that place. Traditionally, the lamp has been lit only at the Uchi Pillaiyar Temple... In the earlier court orders, it was not described as a deepathoon (lamp pillar) ..." Khan told ANI.

High Court Permits Hunger Strike

Earlier, on December 11, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court permitted a peaceful hunger strike to be held at Thiruparankundram on December 13, demanding permission to light the Karthigai Deepam on the Deepathoon atop the hill. (ANI)