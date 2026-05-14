A Zero FIR has been lodged against Vachananand Swamiji of the Veerashaiva Panchamasali Lingayath Matha in Harihara for allegedly sexually harassing a minor student. The seer is accused of forcing students to strip and faces charges under the POCSO Act.

A Zero FIR has been registered at Lakshmeshwar Police Station against Vachananand Swamiji of the Veerashaiva Panchamasali Lingayath Matha in Harihara over allegations of sexual harassment involving a minor, an official said on Thursday. Officials said the incident that led to the registration of the case is alleged to have taken place on the morning of March 20, 2024.

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Details of the Complaint

According to officials, the complaint was filed by a 40-year-old labourer, whose 16-year-old son was enrolled as a student at the Matha between 2021 and 2024. The complainant has alleged that during his stay at the institution, the minor and other students were subjected to repeated sexual and physical abuse.

Specifics of Alleged Abuse

The victim has alleged that the Swamiji would force him and other minors to strip in the Matha's bathroom. It has further been alleged that they were made to massage the accused's private parts while he was naked, and were inappropriately touched. When the children resisted, they were reportedly subjected to physical assault and denied food.

Death Threats Issued to Victims

The complaint further states that the accused issued death threats to the victims to prevent them from disclosing the alleged abuse.

Charges Filed and Investigation Underway

Police have booked the accused under Sections 8 and 12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, along with Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code. Further investigation is still underway. More details are awaited.