A 27-year-old woman died in Belagavi's Hiranyakeshi River while attempting to rescue her son, who is feared drowned. A separate drowning incident at Bhutnal Lake in Vijayapura on April 8 claimed the lives of three people, including a minor.

In a tragic incident, a woman died after falling into the Hiranyakeshi River. Her son is feared to have drowned, and efforts are underway to trace him, officials said.

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The incident took place on the outskirts of Sankeshwar on Tuesday night, while the police continued to search for her son on Wednesday.

The deceased woman has been identified as Laxmi Sudhakar Kutoli (27), a resident of Hanuman Nagar in Sankeshwar. When the son of the deceased had gone swimming in the river, he ventured into deeper waters, leading to drowning. In an attempt to rescue her son, the woman jumped into the river but was also swept away.

However, the boy's body had not been recovered till Wednesday afternoon.

Further investigation is underway, the Belagavi Police said.

An investigation is underway to locate the presumed dead son. Further details are awaited.

Earlier Tragedy at Bhutnal Lake

Earlier, on April 8, three people, including a minor, died in an incident at the historic Bhutnal Lake in Vijayapura city.

The deceased have been identified as Mohammed Hayat (12), Haider Pasha (32), and Abdul Quddus (35), all residents of RT Nagar in Bengaluru. The victims were part of a group of 14 people who had travelled to Vijayapura with their families on a trip.

The incident occurred when Mohammed Hayat entered the lake and began to drown. In an attempt to rescue him, Haider Pasha and Abdul Quddus jumped into the water. However, all three were swept under and drowned.

Upon receiving information, fire brigade personnel and police from Adarsh Nagar Police Station rushed to the spot and retrieved the bodies from the lake. Mohammed Hayat and Haider Pasha were declared dead at the scene, while Abdul Quddus, who was critically injured, succumbed on the way to the hospital.