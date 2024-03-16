Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Karnataka: Woman behind POSCO against BS Yediyurappa has filed nearly 50 cases against big names since 2015

    Former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa faces allegations of sexual assault under the POCSO Act, filed by a woman who reportedly filed numerous cases in the state. The complaint involves her daughter, accusing Yediyurappa of assault during a meeting in February. 

    Karnataka: Woman behind POSCO against BS Yediyurappa has filed nearly 50 cases against big names since 2015 vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Mar 16, 2024, 1:04 PM IST

    Former Chief Minister of Karnataka, BS Yediyurappa, has been accused of sexual assault by a woman who reportedly has a history of filing numerous cases against various individuals, both influential and common, in the state. The woman, whose daughter is the alleged victim, has filed nearly 50 cases since 2015, involving a range of allegations from sexual assault to lodging FIRs against several influential people in the state.

    The latest case involves an FIR lodged against Yediyurappa at the Sadashivanagar police station in Bengaluru under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO). The complaint, filed by the mother of a 17-year-old girl, alleges that Yediyurappa assaulted her daughter during a meeting on February 2. This encounter reportedly occurred while seeking assistance regarding a prior case of cheating.

    Karnataka former CM BS Yediyurappa accused of sexually assaulting minor girl, POCSO case filed in Bengaluru

    According to police sources, the incident took place during a meeting between Yediyurappa, the girl, and her mother. This development has stirred significant controversy, especially for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), as it comes at a crucial time with the impending Lok Sabha elections.

    The woman behind these allegations has a history of filing similar cases against several notable personalities in Karnataka, including senior police officers, politicians, her family members, and even local criminals. Despite the consistent pattern of filing complaints, the severity of the accusations against Yediyurappa has brought renewed attention to her actions.

    Last Updated Mar 16, 2024, 1:04 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    PM Modi declares peoples' 'Abki Baar 400 Baar' decision ahead of ECI's LS poll dates announcement (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi declares peoples' 'Abki Baar 400 Baar' decision ahead of ECI's LS poll dates announcement (WATCH)

    'Modi's guarantee will not work in Kerala': MP Shashi Tharoor slams Prime Minister's guarantee speech rkn

    'Modi's guarantee will not work in Kerala': MP Shashi Tharoor slams Prime Minister's guarantee speech

    Growing interest among Pakistani minority groups regarding India's CAA as persecution hits high point avv

    Several Pakistani minorities unaware of India's CAA despite persecution hitting high point

    'Where's JDS now...?' Karnataka DyCM DK Shivakumar slams JDS for merging with BJP vkp

    ‘Where’s JDS now…?’ Karnataka DyCM DK Shivakumar slams JDS for merging with BJP

    My arrest is illegal BRS MLC K Kavitha faces Rouse Avenue Court over money laundering case (WATCH) AJR

    'My arrest is illegal': BRS MLC K Kavitha faces Rouse Avenue Court over money laundering case (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Love cricket more now BCCI shares Rishabh Pant's remarkable road to recovery ahead of IPL 2024 (WATCH) snt

    'Love cricket more now': BCCI shares Rishabh Pant's remarkable road to recovery ahead of IPL 2024 (WATCH)

    PM Modi declares peoples' 'Abki Baar 400 Baar' decision ahead of ECI's LS poll dates announcement (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi declares peoples' 'Abki Baar 400 Baar' decision ahead of ECI's LS poll dates announcement (WATCH)

    Kim Jong Un hits the road in Putin's lavish gifted car, diplomatic relationship soar to new heights avv

    Kim Jong Un hits the road in Putin's lavish gifted car, diplomatic relationship soar to new heights

    'Modi's guarantee will not work in Kerala': MP Shashi Tharoor slams Prime Minister's guarantee speech rkn

    'Modi's guarantee will not work in Kerala': MP Shashi Tharoor slams Prime Minister's guarantee speech

    Growing interest among Pakistani minority groups regarding India's CAA as persecution hits high point avv

    Several Pakistani minorities unaware of India's CAA despite persecution hitting high point

    Recent Videos

    Viral video shows BRS leaders, KTR Rao intimidating ED officials while detaining K Kavitha (WATCH) AJR

    Viral video shows BRS leaders, KTR Rao intimidating ED officials while detaining K Kavitha (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Human trafficking to Gulf nations shockingly uncovered in Bengaluru? NCPR inspects illegal orphanage (WATCH) AJR

    Human trafficking to Gulf nations shockingly uncovered in Bengaluru? NCPR inspects illegal orphanage (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors

    World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors

    Video Icon
    Sudha Murthy takes oath as Rajya Sabha MP in Kannada; Narayan Murthy invited too (WATCH) AJR

    Sudha Murthy takes oath as Rajya Sabha MP in Kannada; Narayan Murthy invited too (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pakistani Hindu refugees stage protest outside Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence over CAA remarks (WATCH)

    Pakistani Hindu refugees stage protest outside Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence over CAA remarks (WATCH)

    Video Icon