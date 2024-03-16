Karnataka: Woman behind POSCO against BS Yediyurappa has filed nearly 50 cases against big names since 2015

Former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa faces allegations of sexual assault under the POCSO Act, filed by a woman who reportedly filed numerous cases in the state. The complaint involves her daughter, accusing Yediyurappa of assault during a meeting in February.

Former Chief Minister of Karnataka, BS Yediyurappa, has been accused of sexual assault by a woman who reportedly has a history of filing numerous cases against various individuals, both influential and common, in the state. The woman, whose daughter is the alleged victim, has filed nearly 50 cases since 2015, involving a range of allegations from sexual assault to lodging FIRs against several influential people in the state.

The latest case involves an FIR lodged against Yediyurappa at the Sadashivanagar police station in Bengaluru under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO). The complaint, filed by the mother of a 17-year-old girl, alleges that Yediyurappa assaulted her daughter during a meeting on February 2. This encounter reportedly occurred while seeking assistance regarding a prior case of cheating.



Karnataka former CM BS Yediyurappa accused of sexually assaulting minor girl, POCSO case filed in Bengaluru

According to police sources, the incident took place during a meeting between Yediyurappa, the girl, and her mother. This development has stirred significant controversy, especially for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), as it comes at a crucial time with the impending Lok Sabha elections.

The woman behind these allegations has a history of filing similar cases against several notable personalities in Karnataka, including senior police officers, politicians, her family members, and even local criminals. Despite the consistent pattern of filing complaints, the severity of the accusations against Yediyurappa has brought renewed attention to her actions.