PM Narendra Modi launches 100 Kisan drones across India

In a special drive aimed at helping farmers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off 100 Kisan drones in different cities and towns of India. The drones will spray pesticides and other materials over farms across India.

Besides spraying pesticides and other materials over farms across India, these drones will also be used for crop assessments and digitization of land records.

After launching the drones with the push of a button, the Prime Minister said that a new chapter was being scripted in the direction of modern 21st-century agricultural facilities. According to Prime Minister Modi, the Kisan drones prove to be a milestone in the development of the drone sector.

Glad to have witnessed Kisan Drones in action at 100 places across the country. This is a commendable initiative by a vibrant start-up, @garuda_india.



Innovative technology will empower our farmers and make agriculture more profitable. pic.twitter.com/x5hTytderV — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 19, 2022

Stating that Kisan drones will also open up unlimited possibilities, Prime Minister Modi said that the drone sector will generate new employment opportunities for the youth

He informed that domestic drone manufacturing start-up Garuda Aerospace has set a target of manufacturing one lakh Made in India drones in the next two years. The Prime Minister said that innovative technology will empower our farmers and make agriculture more profitable.

Garuda Aerospace founder Agnishwar Jayaprakash said that the Kisan Drone Manufacturing facilities in Gurgaon and Chennai, which were also inaugurated by the Prime Minister, will be a hub for drone software design, hardware structural testing, and type certification. The facilities can also manufacture 40 drones per day.

Also Read: NIA arrests gallantry award winning IPS officer for leaking documents to LeT

Also Read: Indian mission in Kuwait calls out Shashi Tharoor for endorsing 'Pakistani agent' on Twitter