  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    PM Narendra Modi launches 100 Kisan drones across India

    Feb 19, 2022, 10:50 AM IST
    • facebook-logo
    • twitter-logo
    • whatsapp-logo

    In a special drive aimed at helping farmers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off 100 Kisan drones in different cities and towns of India. The drones will spray pesticides and other materials over farms across India.

    Besides spraying pesticides and other materials over farms across India, these drones will also be used for crop assessments and digitization of land records.

    After launching the drones with the push of a button, the Prime Minister said that a new chapter was being scripted in the direction of modern 21st-century agricultural facilities. According to Prime Minister Modi, the Kisan drones prove to be a milestone in the development of the drone sector.

    Stating that Kisan drones will also open up unlimited possibilities, Prime Minister Modi said that the drone sector will generate new employment opportunities for the youth

    He informed that domestic drone manufacturing start-up Garuda Aerospace has set a target of manufacturing one lakh Made in India drones in the next two years. The Prime Minister said that innovative technology will empower our farmers and make agriculture more profitable.

    Garuda Aerospace founder Agnishwar Jayaprakash said that the Kisan Drone Manufacturing facilities in Gurgaon and Chennai, which were also inaugurated by the Prime Minister, will be a hub for drone software design, hardware structural testing, and type certification. The facilities can also manufacture 40 drones per day.

    Also Read: NIA arrests gallantry award winning IPS officer for leaking documents to LeT

    Also Read: Indian mission in Kuwait calls out Shashi Tharoor for endorsing 'Pakistani agent' on Twitter

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Proud about how MCFC responded after losing an influential player - Des Buckingham on JFC loss-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Proud about how MCFC responded after losing an influential player - Des Buckingham

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City: JFC had to work very hard against fantastic opponents - Owen Coyle on MCFC win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: JFC had to work very hard against fantastic opponents - Owen Coyle on MCFC win

    Video Icon
    Sikhism runs in my blood: PM Modi told Sikh delegation at his residence-dnm

    ‘Sikhism runs in my blood’: PM Modi told Sikh delegation at his residence

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City Match Highlights (Game 67): JFC rides Greg Stewart double to edge past MCFC 3-2-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 67): JFC rides Stewart double to edge past MCFC 3-2

    Video Icon
    Tamil Nadu local body polls Cash-for-votes scandal erupts

    Cash-for-votes scandal erupts ahead of Tamil Nadu local body polls

    Video Icon

    Video Top Stories

    Who is Sofia Jirau, first Victoria's Secret model with down syndrome drb
    Video Icon
    Lifestyle

    Who is Sofia Jirau, first Victoria's Secret model with down syndrome?

    When Sunil Gavaskar told Pakistani singer Noor Jehan: We only know Lata Mangeshkar
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    When Sunil Gavaskar told Pakistani singer Noor Jehan: 'We only know Lata Mangeshkar...'

    Shah Rukh Khan offered 'dua' and did not spit on Lata Mangeshkar's mortal remains: Darul Uloom
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Shah Rukh Khan offered 'dua' and did not spit on Lata Mangeshkar's mortal remains: Darul Uloom

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar AR Rahman recalls incident that changed his life forever
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: AR Rahman recalls incident that changed his life forever

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: ITBP jawan Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon on saxophone
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: 'Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon... ' A soulful rendition on saxophone

    BJP MP, actor Ravi Kishan mourns the death of Lata Mangeshkar drb
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    BJP MP, actor Ravi Kishan mourns the death of Lata Mangeshkar

    Whoopi Goldberg says Holocaust was not about race ABC News suspends 'The View' host
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Whoopi Goldberg says Holocaust was 'not about race'; ABC News suspends 'The View' host

    Must See

    PM Narendra Modi launches 100 Kisan drones across India
    Video Icon
    Business

    PM Narendra Modi launches 100 Kisan drones across India

    Sikhism runs in my blood: PM Modi told Sikh delegation at his residence-dnm
    Video Icon
    India News

    ‘Sikhism runs in my blood’: PM Modi told Sikh delegation at his residence

    Tamil Nadu local body polls Cash-for-votes scandal erupts
    Video Icon
    India News

    Cash-for-votes scandal erupts ahead of Tamil Nadu local body polls