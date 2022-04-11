Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Gujarat tops NITI Aayog's State Energy and Climate Index-Round 1 list, followed by Kerala and Punjab

    States including Chattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand were ranked last. 

    Gujarat tops NITI Aayog's State Energy and Climate Index-Round 1 list, followed by Kerala and Punjab -adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Apr 11, 2022, 4:01 PM IST

    The Niti Aayog's State Energy and Climate Index Round 1 (SECI) released report script Gujarat on the top among the largest states. SECI ranks the states and Union territories (UTs) in six categories, including discoms' performance, energy efficiency and environmental sustainability. 

    As per the government report, Gujarat was followed by Kerala and Punjab. 

    Goa, in small states, stands at the top of the Aayog's index, followed by Tripura and Manipur. 

    The State Energy and Climate Index (SECI) Round-1 classes states and UTs in the six categories, including the discoms' performance, access affordability and reliability of energy, clean energy initiatives, energy efficiency, environmental sustainability, and new initiatives. These parameters include a sum of 27 indicators. 

    States and union territories have been divided into three groups based on the results of SECI Round-1: front runners, achievers, and aspirants.

    States and UTs can use the index to assess their performance against their counterpart, analyse the potential difficulties to design better policy mechanisms, and manage their energy resources more efficiently.

