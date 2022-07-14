Modi government, NITI Aayog get pat on the back from the UN

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    New York, First Published Jul 14, 2022, 12:23 PM IST

    The Indian government and NITI Aayog have been commended by United Nations Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed for the remarkable degree to which the Sustainable Development Goals have been localised in the country.

    Taking part in a special India side session at the UN High-level Political Forum on Sustainable Development on the Indian model of SDG Localisation: 'Towards a full implementation of the 2030 Agenda', she said that the region and the world would attain sustainable development as India leads and achieves it.

    The top United Nations official noted that the level to which the message of global interconnectedness has been embraced in India -- from the Centre and the States down to the district and individual household level -- is truly impressive.

    Appreciating the Narendra Modi government and the NITI Aayog for the remarkable degree to which the SDGs have been localised, Mohammed said that the achievement of the SDGs would require multiple-level government systems and policies that consider local realities and the role of local actors

    The UN Deputy Secretary-General further said that the United Nations is further strengthening its support to local leadership and action through the Local 2030 coalition -- the UN-wide initiative on localising the SDGs within the Decade of Action. 

    She further said that as India leads towards and achieves sustainable development and inclusive green recovery, the region and the world will as well.

    Under-Secretary-General and Associate Administrator of UNDP Usha Rao-Monari said that NITI Aayog's efforts to localize the SDGs have made the SDGs the common language that fosters cooperation and collaboration across stakeholders. 

    India's tangible and evidenced outcomes as a result of focussed efforts over the last six years are staggering, she said while citing the figure of 331 million people with improved access to sanitation.

    UNDP appreciated how New Delhi had adopted a policy decision to put the spotlight on the institutionalisation of the SDGs and made sustainable development an integral part of the national thinking about development rather than as a standalone or parallel framework.

    Highlight how India had chosen to make SDGs absolutely critical and crucial in people's lives not just at the national level but also at the state and local levels, she said that India's example in this mobilization is essential not just because of the size but also because of the advances and innovations forged on sustainable development.

    India had demonstrated that a successful localisation effort needs to be anchored in the principles of a whole-of-government and whole-of-society approach, she added. 

