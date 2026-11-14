DMK chief MK Stalin has urged Tamil Nadu CM S Joseph Vijay to convene an all-party meeting regarding the Mekedatu dam project, stressing that the state must unite to protect farmers' interests and water rights against Karnataka's recent claims.

MK Stalin Calls For All-Party Meeting Over Karnataka Mekedatu Project

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 14 (ANI): Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday urged Chief Minister S Joseph Vijay to convene an all-party meeting over Karnataka's proposed Mekedatu dam project, stressing the need for a united political stand to protect Tamil Nadu's water rights and the livelihood of its farmers.

In a letter addressed to Vijay, Stalin called for unity among political parties in the state in response to Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar's recent remarks that no one could stop the construction of the proposed Mekedatu dam. Sharing the letter in a post on X, Stalin said, "The Karnataka Chief Minister has said in the presence of the Prime Minister that no one can stop the construction of the Mekedatu dam. My letter to the Honourable @CMOTamilnadu urging the Tamil Nadu government to take the necessary action on the Cauvery issue, which is a matter of life and death for Tamil Nadu, rather than remaining silent any longer."

In his letter dated November 14, Stalin referred to Shivakumar's remarks at a government function in Mysuru on Friday, held in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said Karnataka CM's statement that even the Supreme Court had indicated that the dam should be built in Karnataka had caused outrage among Tamil Nadu farmers. "Beyond mere water sharing, Cauvery is historically and emotionally intertwined with the lives of Tamils. The entire livelihood of delta farmers depends upon it. Therefore, I would like to remind you once again of what I have been consistently emphasising from the beginning: that the Government of Tamil Nadu cannot afford to ignore the issue of the Mekedatu dam," Stalin wrote.

Calling for political unity in Tamil Nadu to protect farmers' interests, Stalin said, "When all parties in Karnataka are speaking in one voice on the Cauvery issue, I had emphasised that it is imperative for Tamil Nadu’s parties also to demonstrate our unity to protect our farmers, and demanded that an all-party meeting be convened immediately to discuss our next steps."

He further stated, "Given the situation where the Karnataka Chief Minister has once again begun speaking aggressively about building the Mekedatu dam, the Government of Tamil Nadu must no longer remain silent. Therefore, I request through this letter that an all-party meeting be convened to express our unity and opposition to the Karnataka Chief Minister's statements."

Stalin also proposed that representatives of political parties meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi jointly to present Tamil Nadu's position on the issue. "Furthermore, arrangements should be made for the leaders of legislative parties in Tamil Nadu and all-party Members of Parliament to jointly meet and submit the resolutions passed at the all-party meeting, along with the government’s special unanimous resolution passed against the Mekedatu dam in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly last June, to the Hon'ble Prime Minister in person."

Emphasising the need to rise above political differences, he added, "Regarding Cauvery rights, it is essential that we stand united, transcending personal likes and dislikes as well as party differences." Stalin also questioned reports suggesting that Vijay was planning to visit Karnataka for discussions on the Cauvery issue, reiterating that Tamil Nadu's consistent position had been to protect its water rights through legal means. He said that negotiations with Karnataka over Cauvery water rights were not the state's preferred approach, citing previous experiences and the legal framework governing water sharing between the two states.

Stalin said, "Based on past lessons, Tamil Nadu’s consistent stand has been that there is no room for any negotiations with Karnataka regarding Cauvery water rights, and that we will secure our rights only legally. Violating this stance, when reports emerged that you—even after assuming office as Chief Minister—were planning to visit Karnataka to hold talks with the government there, we warned you, saying, 'Do not run into this disaster.'"

Referring to Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar's remarks on the proposed visit, Stalin said, "It was the Tamil Nadu government that approached for talks; Karnataka did not." He also cited Shivakumar's subsequent statement: "In the present circumstances, the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister need not come to Karnataka."

The Mekedatu project is a proposed balancing reservoir on the Cauvery River in Karnataka. The project is primarily intended to meet Bengaluru's drinking water requirements and generate hydroelectric power. Tamil Nadu has consistently opposed the project, expressing concerns that its construction could affect the availability of Cauvery water for downstream areas, particularly the agricultural communities in the state's delta districts. (ANI)