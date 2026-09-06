In a Teachers' Day gesture, the Karnataka government has permitted all teachers in the state to use 'Tr' as a prefix to their names. The order recognises the invaluable contribution of teachers and fulfils their long-standing desire for the title.

In a gesture to honour the teaching community, the Karnataka government has permitted all teachers in the state to use 'Tr' (Teacher-Shikshaka) as a prefix to their names. The permission was granted through a Government Order issued on Teachers' Day.

A Mark of Respect on Teachers' Day

As per the order No. 216 E SLB 2026, dated September 5, 2026, issued by the Department of School Education and Literacy, all teachers can now write 'Tr' before their names, on the lines of 'Dr' used by doctors.

Recognising Invaluable Contribution

The order, signed by S Prakash, Under Secretary (Primary), states that the decision was taken recognising the invaluable contribution of teachers in nation-building and their continuous hard work in imparting academic and practical knowledge to students.

The proposal notes that teachers play a crucial role in inculcating moral and ethical values, guiding students in career, confidence and personality development, and nurturing them into ideal citizens. They are instrumental in social reform and in fostering scientific temper and rational thinking.

Fulfilling a Long-standing Desire

Noting that Karnataka has around 4.5 lakh teachers and India has over one crore teachers, the government said teachers shape the nation, its present and its future, and deserve dignity and respect. The order mentions that teachers themselves had expressed a long-standing desire to use 'Tr.' as a prefix to signify their service and identity, similar to other professionals. Considering this request, the government has decided to allow the title.

The order states: "'Tr.' is not just two letters; it represents a lifetime of dedication to shaping other lives."

The order has been communicated to all teachers in the state, the Commissioner of Public Instruction, the Director of School Education, and other concerned departments. (ANI)