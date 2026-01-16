A man was killed by cousins in Mandya over a family feud. Separately, in Bengaluru, an 18-year-old was arrested for murdering a techie after she resisted his sexual advances, then setting her flat on fire to hide the crime.

Man Stabbed to Death by Cousins in Mandya

A 35-year-old man, identified as Yogesh, was stabbed to death by his cousin brothers in Mayappanahalli village of Mandya district in Karnataka early on Friday morning. The incident occurred when Yogesh was resting at a cattle crib, police said.

According to Keragodu police, Yogesh's uncle's sons, Bharat and Darshan, allegedly entered the crib and attacked him with sharp weapons, killing him on the spot. As per the authorities, there had been a long-standing dispute within the family, particularly involving Yogesh's brother Lingaraj, with frequent clashes reported between them in the past. The murder took place within the limits of the Keragodu police station.

Yogesh, who was recently engaged, was scheduled to marry in the coming days. Further details are awaited as the investigation continues into the murder case.

Bengaluru Techie Murder: Teenager Arrested

Meanwhile, on Monday, Bengaluru Police arrested an 18-year-old youth for the murder of Kavoor resident techie Sharmila (35). It was initially suspected that Sharmila died in a fire accident in her flat in Bengaluru last week, officials said.

According to a police official, Sharmila was unmarried and lived in a two-bedroom flat in Sankalpa Nilayam, Subramanya Layout. She worked for a leading tech company in Bengaluru. A fire broke out in her flat between 10.15 pm and 10.45 pm on January 3. The fire brigade rushed to the spot, doused the fire and found Sharmila's charred body.

Police investigation revealed that Sharmila's neighbour, Karnal Kurai (18), a native of Kerala, entered Sharmila's flat through a window at around 9 pm. He asked Sharmila to cooperate sexually. When Sharmila refused, Kurai held her mouth and nose tightly and rendered her semi-conscious. She was injured and bleeding in the scuffle that ensued, police said.

Kurai then went to the empty bedroom and set fire to Sharmila's clothes and other evidence to destroy them, snatched her mobile phone and fled. Kurai, a PUC student, lived with his mother. The police have arrested him at his house and remanded him in three-day custody. Further investigation is underway, a police officer said.

A case has been registered against him under sections 103(1) (punishment for murder), 64(2) (punishment for rape) and 238 (disappearance of evidence of a crime, or giving false information to protect an offender) of the Indian Penal Code. (ANI)