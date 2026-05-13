Karnataka LoP R Ashoka slammed the Congress govt, alleging a complete collapse of law and order. He cited reports of 713 police suspensions and 95 criminal cases against officers, questioning the department's discipline and morality.

Alleging a complete collapse of law and order in Karnataka, Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Assembly, R Ashoka, targeted the Congress government, citing media reports on large-scale suspensions and criminal cases against police officers.

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In a statement issued by the LoP office R Ashoka said, "Today in Karnataka, why do ordinary people fear more than criminals? The very system that is supposed to uphold the law! Pointing to data reported in the media about the police department, it said the figures reveal a "shocking truth" about law and order in the state under Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and the Congress government. "Has the police department lost discipline, morality, and public trust and sunk into the mire of corruption? This is the serious question before the people of the state today," it said.

'System Has Collapsed': Ashoka on Police Misconduct

On the 713 police officers' suspension, it said, "Such a large number of suspensions in just two years is not the personal fault of a few. It is proof that the entire system has collapsed."

Regarding criminal cases against 95 officers, "If those who should protect people are involved in serious crimes, whom should ordinary citizens trust? Why is khaki, which should be a symbol of safety, becoming a symbol of fear and suspicion today?" it added.

"It is shameful to even hear this. If those who must enforce the law start violating it, how will justice survive in the state?" it further said, referring to the police officers named in robbery, theft, and murder charges.

Bengaluru a 'Hub of Corruption'?

The statement also flagged Bengaluru as a major concern. "Is Bengaluru becoming the hub of corruption? The fact that most of the suspended officers are from Bengaluru is alarming. If law and order deteriorates to this extent in the city we proudly call the country's tech capital, won't it damage Bengaluru's brand value and reputation?"

'No Strict Action Taken on Guilty Officers'

Ashok further claimed that more than 400 officers have been proven guilty in departmental inquiries. "This is not just at the allegation stage. Even after being found guilty in divisional probes, what strict action has this government taken?"

'Complete Bankruptcy of Home Department'

"People today fear that those who join hands with rowdy-sheeters, run fake document rackets, and commit atrocities on innocents are moving around without fear of the law," the statement added.

The statement further said that this is not just a failure of the police department but a complete bankruptcy of the Home Department. "This is not just a failure of the police department. This is the complete bankruptcy of the Home Department! Siddaramaiah, who will guarantee the life, property, and dignity of people in your 'guarantee government'? Is this government controlling criminals, or giving them political protection?" the statement stated.

Demanding immediate action, it said, "This system that has destroyed people's faith in khaki must be cleansed right away. Otherwise, the day is not far when the anger of Karnataka's people will bring this government down from power." (ANI)