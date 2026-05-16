- Home
- India
- Karnataka Rain: IMD Issues Alert for Strong Winds and Rain in Multiple Districts; Check Here
Karnataka Rain: IMD Issues Alert for Strong Winds and Rain in Multiple Districts; Check Here
Several parts of Karnataka are likely to receive heavy rain, thunderstorms, and strong winds on May 16. The IMD has issued alerts for multiple districts, while Bengaluru may witness cloudy skies and scattered showers this weekend.
Rain Relief Likely Across Karnataka
Several regions in Karnataka are expected to receive rain and thunderstorms on May 16, offering some relief from the recent hot and humid weather. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted cloudy skies and scattered showers in Bengaluru, while many parts of South Interior Karnataka may witness heavy rainfall during the weekend.
Heavy Rain Warning for Multiple Districts
The weather department has issued alerts for districts such as Kodagu, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Shivamogga, Mysuru, and Chamarajanagar. These areas could experience thunderstorms along with strong winds blowing at speeds of 40–50 kmph. Bengaluru Urban and Rural districts may also see light to moderate rain with gusty conditions.
Coastal and North Karnataka Weather
Coastal districts including Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Uttara Kannada are likely to receive steady rainfall over the next few days. At the same time, districts in North Interior Karnataka like Raichur, Yadgir, Vijayapura, Kalaburagi, Gadag, and Koppal may witness brief rain spells and thunderstorm activity.
IMD Issues Safety Advisory
According to weather officials, the changing weather pattern is linked to a low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal and related cyclonic circulation. The IMD has advised people to remain cautious during thunderstorms, avoid standing under trees, and drive carefully during heavy rain and strong winds. Farmers have also been asked to protect harvested crops from possible rain damage.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.