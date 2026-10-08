Karnataka's Home Minister Priyank Kharge and CM DK Shivakumar have accused the BJP of a major conspiracy to delete voters. They allege BJP leaders filed fake Form 7 applications to declare living citizens, especially minorities, as dead.

Kharge Accuses BJP of Voter Deletion Fraud

Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge on Thursday accused the BJP leaders of fraudulently filing voter deletion forms by proclaiming living citizens as "dead." He further alleged that complaints are actively being lodged against sitting BJP MLAs for submitting fake Form 7 applications.

Addressing the media, Kharge said, "The demand is not just by CJP. It is by everybody. Just yesterday, you saw how people are filing complaints against sitting BJP MLAs, stating they have given false Form 7, saying they are dead. People who are alive are being proclaimed dead by the BJP. That is why we are asking Gyanesh Kumar to go. Where is he hiding? Where is he now? Is he hiding in Nagpur?" he asked.

CM Shivakumar Alleges Widespread Conspiracy

Earlier today, Karnataka Chief Minister (CM) DK Shivakumar alleged that a major conspiracy is going on to fraudulently delete legitimate voters, especially targeting minority, Dalit, and Backwards Class communities from the electoral rolls. Shivakumar claimed that tens of thousands of computerised Form 7 applications were systematically pre-printed at BJP headquarters, populated with precise voter information, and distributed to local cadres.

"In my state, they tried to delete more than a lakh voters. Their application form seven was printed somewhere in the BJP headquarters. All computerised. The BJP local leader doesn't know. Only minority Dalit backward class voters have been named," he said.

Further, he claimed, "Now after we filed a complaint, they immediately approached many of the BLOs and took back the forms. They have taken back the forms. I am having a load of one bag full of this. Lakhs of such type of forms they have submitted. Is this not a crime?"

'Country's Biggest Conspiracy'

He also praised the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, saying that he is doing a great job, with no personal or shared benefit. It is the responsibility of every opposition leader to protect the voters, he added. "Rahul Gandhi is doing a great job, not for himself. It's not for the Congress party. The right to vote is the right to live. What has happened across the entire country has already been exposed by the members of the Election Commission. It's the country's biggest conspiracy," he said. (ANI)