Karnataka Minister G Parameshwara and Excise Minister RB Timmapur denied BJP's corruption allegations, demanding evidence. The BJP continued its overnight protest in the Assembly, led by R Ashoka, demanding Timmapur's resignation.

Congress Ministers Defend Timmapur, Demand Evidence

Karnataka Minister G Parameshwara on Wednesday denied the corruption allegations made by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Excise Minister RB Timmapur, saying it "cannot be accepted unless proved." The Karnataka Minister stated that they are seeking to pass a resolution against the VB-G-RAM-G Act in the Assembly.

Speaking to reporters, Parameshwara said, "It is only an allegation. Allegations cannot be accepted unless proved otherwise. It is the evidence which is important. We are trying to pass the resolution against the VB-G-RAM-G Act in the Assembly."

Meanwhile, disagreeing with the BJP demand for his resignation, Karnataka Excise Minister RB Timmapur said there was "no evidence" and that he "would not resign." Karnataka Excise Minister said, " There is no evidence. Therefore, I will not resign."

Further, Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge criticised the BJP, saying they lacked solid evidence before seeking the resignation of the Excise Minister RB Timmapur. He defended Timmapur, stating that the opposition is "playing to the gallery" without producing any evidence. He has also challenged the opposition to produce evidence against him, saying he is willing to resign if they can provide just one shred of evidence.

BJP Continues Overnight Protest Demanding Resignation

Meanwhile, the BJP leader today continued its overnight protest inside the Vidhana Soudha, with Karnataka Leader of Opposition R Ashoka and party MLAs spending the night within the Assembly premises as part of their agitation against the Congress government. They are demanding the resignation of RB Timmapur, alleging corruption in the Excise Department.

LoP Alleges 'Biggest Loot', Claims Evidence Submitted

Amid the agitation against the Congress government in the Karnataka Assembly, Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka alleged large-scale corruption, claiming to have submitted evidence to back its allegations. Addressing reporters here, Ashoka said, "We have done a sit-in protest in the assembly of Karnataka. There are audios and videos. I provided all the evidence yesterday at the assembly. We will continue this. This is the biggest loot in Karnataka."

The protest, which began a day earlier, entered its second day with BJP legislators being seen taking a morning walk inside the Assembly complex. The protest also received support from Janata Dal (Secular), with JD(S) leader CB Suresh Babu joining the chorus against the state government. He said the opposition had been consistently demanding the Excise Minister's resignation over the last two days but accused the government of indecision. (ANI)