    Karnataka mandates 7-day home isolation for COVID-positive cases amid surge

    Karnataka enforces 7-day home isolation for COVID-19 cases amid the JN.1 sub-variant surge. Employees get leave, regular medical visits during isolation. No New Year restrictions, emphasis on masks, caution for symptomatic children. Anticipates 30,000 vaccine doses, adopts 'T3' approach for tracing, testing, and treatment to contain the variant.

    Karnataka mandates 7-day home isolation for COVID-positive cases amid surge vkp
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Dec 27, 2023, 10:21 AM IST

    Amid a concerning surge in COVID-19 cases, Karnataka has taken a significant step by enforcing a seven-day home isolation period for those testing positive. This decision stems from a meeting chaired by Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao and a cabinet sub-committee on COVID-19. It comes in light of the detection of the JN.1 sub-variant, prompting forthcoming comprehensive guidelines from the government.

    Under this directive, employees in both government and private sectors under home isolation will receive a week's leave. Additionally, those isolating at home or admitted to general wards due to COVID-19 will receive regular visits from medical personnel at Urban Primary Health Centers (UPHCs) and Namma clinics. The state aims to conduct around 5,000 COVID tests daily.

    COVID-19 anxiety grips Bengaluru ahead of Christmas, New Year celebrations

    Karnataka presently hasn't imposed restrictions on New Year festivities or interstate travel. However, it strongly advises stringent mask usage, especially for seniors and those with existing health conditions. Parents are cautioned against sending symptomatic children (fever, cold, cough) to school until recovery.

    Regarding vaccinations, the state anticipates receiving 30,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses from the central government, distributing them across taluk and district hospitals.

    Karnataka announces relaxed COVID guidelines for Christmas and New Year celebrations

    The emergence of the JN.1 sub-variant prompted a proactive stance from the health department. They've adopted the 'T3' approach—tracing, testing, and treatment—to contain this variant's spread. This strategy draws from successful methods deployed during the pandemic, emphasizing rapid action to limit transmission.

    This focus on the T3 method highlights the department's commitment to swiftly tracing, testing and treating those affected. While currently a precautionary measure, it showcases their dedication to proactively curbing the virus's spread through a comprehensive approach.

    Last Updated Dec 27, 2023, 10:21 AM IST
