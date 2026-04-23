In Karnataka's Belagavi, a man allegedly set his wife's dress on fire, causing severe burns, after she refused to wear a saree to a family function. The accused has been arrested. The woman is undergoing treatment for 80% superficial burn injuries.

A woman sustained severe burn injuries after her husband allegedly lit her dress on fire during a heated altercation over attending a family function. Superintendent of Police, Belagavi, K Ramarajan, said that the police have arrested the accused, identified as Krishnaji Patil (33).

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Elaborating on the incident, he said that the woman, identified as Manjula, was being forced to attend a function organised by a relative of the accused. Upon constant refusal to change her dress and wear a traditional Indian attire to attend the function, the couple ended up in a heated altercation. The incident took place on April 19. The accused threatened her that if she didn't change her dress and wear a saree, then he would burn the dress. When she refused again, he lit her dress. After the incident, she sustained severe burn injuries.

Police detail altercation over dress code

"In the Belagavi district of Nandagad police station limits, on April 19, there was a heated altercation between husband and wife. The wife, Manjula, was not ready to come to a function organised by his relatives. So the husband forced her to attend the function. She refused it, and that led to a heated altercation. After the altercation, he threatened her, saying that 'if you don't change the dress and wear a saree, I will burn this dress'. She refused, and he lit the dress. She sustained severe burn injuries," he said.

Victim hospitalised, accused had mental stability issues

The SP further stated that the woman is undergoing medical treatment. According to the woman's family, this is not the first time such a heated altercation has taken place between the couple. He noted that the accused was suffering from a brain tumour and had recently undergone a medical procedure. The locals have said that he was having mental stability issues. "Immediately, she was shifted to Belagavi Medical College Hospital. The doctor said that 80% of superficial burn injuries. The accused was arrested. The victim's family is alleging that the altercation happened even before this incident. But this time, he was furious, and he burned the dress that led to severe injuries. He was suffering from a brain tumour, and two months back he was operated and recovered from it. Locals said that he is having some problems with his mental stability. We have arrested the accused," he said.

Manjula had been married to Krishnaji Patil for eight years. The couple has a 5-year-old daughter and a 3-year-old son, police said. Further details are awaited. (ANI)