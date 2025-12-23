BJP MP Jagadish Shettar alleges infighting between Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah & DCM D.K. Shivkumar has collapsed the state's administration. Siddaramaiah has deferred the decision on leadership change to the Congress high command.

BJP Alleges Infighting Damaging Karnataka

BJP MP Jagadish Shettar, on Monday, expressed his concerns over the differences between Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivkumar over a possible leadership change in the state and stated that "it is going to damage the development of Karnataka."

Speaking to ANI, the BJP MP addressed the administrative issues in the state due to the government infighting. "Due to the serious infighting between the Karnataka CM and DCM, the entire administration of the Karnataka government has collapsed, and corruption is rampant, and no officers are hearing anybody's words," he said.

He further listed numerous state issues that he alleges have been adversely affected due to the power tussle. "The law and order situation has collapsed, and nobody is ready to hear the farmers' problems," the BJP MP stated.

Shettar alleged that this infighting between the state's top leaders "may expose and even collapse the state government," questioning the unconstitutional behaviour of the Congress party. In a major step, Shettar also informed that he has written to Om Birla, Lok Sabha speaker, to maintain law and order in the state and is scheduled to meet the speaker next week.

CM Siddaramaiah Responds to Speculation

Earlier, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah sought to put to rest speculation over a possible leadership change in the state Congress unit, asserting that the decision rests with senior party leadership and reiterating that "no one is bigger than the party."

In a post on X and while responding to questions from media representatives in Mysuru, Siddaramaiah said he fully endorsed AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge's view on party discipline. "I fully agree with the statement by AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge that no one is bigger than the party. It is simply not possible for anyone to be bigger than the party," he said.

Addressing repeated queries about leadership changes, the Chief Minister emphasised that the party's high command would make the final call. "The decision on the leadership change should be made by Rahul Gandhi. We are committed to whatever he decides," Siddaramaiah said, adding that he had discussed the issue with the party's senior leaders. I have spoken to the party's senior leaders about this, and they have said that we will decide on this matter. We are all committed to their decision," he added.

Siddaramaiah also criticised what he termed as excessive media focus on the issue, saying the matter had already been addressed. "It is the media that is discussing the leadership change excessively. What is the need to ask so many questions? Even after it was stated in the Legislative Assembly, there is no need to discuss it again" he said.