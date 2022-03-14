Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka hijab row: Verdict to be out on Tuesday; DCs to monitor sensitive areas


    As the Karnataka High Court's verdict on the much anticipated hijab row will be announced on March 15, the state government has asked all the deputy commissioners' to put sensitive areas under alert.

    Karnataka hijab row: Verdict to be out on Tuesday; DCs to monitor sensitive areas-ycb
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bengaluru, First Published Mar 14, 2022, 8:24 PM IST


    With the full bench of the Karnataka High Court set to pronounce its verdict on the 'Hijab' row on March 15th, the Karnataka government has asked the deputy commissioners to see that no law and order issue occurs.

    The deputy commissioners have been asked to list out all the sensitive areas and put those areas under police vigil. The deputy commissioner and superintendent of police will hold a meeting at 8:30 pm tonight and prepare well in advance to ensure the peace is not disturbed.

    The various district administrations are likely to impose prohibitory orders and banning of any procession and celebrations with regard to the hijab row post the verdict.

    The full bench comprising Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justice Krishna S Dixit and Justice JM Khazi heard and concluded the hearing in the hijab row. The bench had earlier passed an interim order stating no religious symbols will be allowed in educational institutions. Now, on Tuesday, the bench at 10:30 am will pronounce the verdict.

    The hijab row first started in PU college in Udupi in which six students protested against the management for not allowing them in class for sporting hijab. The issue gained attention following media reports and later turned violent in Shivamogga as saffron scarf sporting students resorted to violence.

    The schools and colleges across the state were ordered to close for some days to diffuse the tension. Meanwhile, some students approached the High Court seeking permission to allow them to attend the class sporting hijab, a piece of cloth covering hair.
     

    Last Updated Mar 14, 2022, 8:24 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Congress explains how EPF interest rate cut impacts people - ADT

    Congress explains how EPF interest rate cut impacts people

    Congress is the 'glue' that binds all Opposition parties together: DMK-ycb

    Congress is the 'glue' that binds all Opposition parties together: DMK

    Process for obtaining CCS approval for AMCA project initiated: Defence Ministry-dnm

    Process for obtaining CCS approval for AMCA project initiated: Defence Ministry

    Tata Sons chief N Chandrasekaran to take over as Air India chairman-dnm

    Tata Sons chief N Chandrasekaran to take over as Air India chairman

    Money laundering case: PMLA court denies NCP leader Anil Deshmukh's bail plea-dnm

    Money laundering case: PMLA court denies NCP leader Anil Deshmukh's bail plea

    Recent Stories

    Congress explains how EPF interest rate cut impacts people - ADT

    Congress explains how EPF interest rate cut impacts people

    Congress is the 'glue' that binds all Opposition parties together: DMK-ycb

    Congress is the 'glue' that binds all Opposition parties together: DMK

    Process for obtaining CCS approval for AMCA project initiated: Defence Ministry-dnm

    Process for obtaining CCS approval for AMCA project initiated: Defence Ministry

    Maggi to cost more as Nestle, HUL announce price rise for major products including coffee and tea - ADT

    Maggi to cost more as Nestle, HUL announce price rise for major products including coffee and tea

    IND vs SL Bengaluru Test From IPL teams to cricket pundits wishes pour in as India bags 15th consecutive home series win snt

    From IPL teams to cricket pundits - wishes pour in as India bags 15th consecutive home series win

    Recent Videos

    football ISL fans one of the best in the world says Hyderabad FC's Bartholomew Ogbeche snt

    ISL fans one of the best in the world, says Hyderabad FC's Bartholomew Ogbeche

    Video Icon
    Football ISL 2021-22: Historical season for Hyderabad FC says head coach Manolo Marquez after win over ATKMB snt

    ISL 2021-22: Historical season for Hyderabad FC, says head coach Marquez

    Video Icon
    Football ISL 2021-22: Need to find solutions says ATK Mohun Bagan Juan Ferrando after loss against Hyderabad FC snt

    ISL 2021-22: Need to find solutions, says ATKMB's Ferrando after loss against Hyderabad FC

    Video Icon
    Football ISL 2021-22: Liston, Pandita eye comebacks to set up Final date with fans snt

    ISL 2021-22: Liston, Pandita eye comebacks to set up Final date with fans

    Video Icon
    Ukraine war Day 18 PM Modi reviews India's security preparedness

    Ukraine war Day 18: PM Modi reviews India's security preparedness

    Video Icon