Karnataka hijab row: Verdict to be out on Tuesday; DCs to monitor sensitive areas

With the full bench of the Karnataka High Court set to pronounce its verdict on the 'Hijab' row on March 15th, the Karnataka government has asked the deputy commissioners to see that no law and order issue occurs.

The deputy commissioners have been asked to list out all the sensitive areas and put those areas under police vigil. The deputy commissioner and superintendent of police will hold a meeting at 8:30 pm tonight and prepare well in advance to ensure the peace is not disturbed.

The various district administrations are likely to impose prohibitory orders and banning of any procession and celebrations with regard to the hijab row post the verdict.

The full bench comprising Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justice Krishna S Dixit and Justice JM Khazi heard and concluded the hearing in the hijab row. The bench had earlier passed an interim order stating no religious symbols will be allowed in educational institutions. Now, on Tuesday, the bench at 10:30 am will pronounce the verdict.

The hijab row first started in PU college in Udupi in which six students protested against the management for not allowing them in class for sporting hijab. The issue gained attention following media reports and later turned violent in Shivamogga as saffron scarf sporting students resorted to violence.

The schools and colleges across the state were ordered to close for some days to diffuse the tension. Meanwhile, some students approached the High Court seeking permission to allow them to attend the class sporting hijab, a piece of cloth covering hair.

