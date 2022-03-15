‘Don’t move SC to make it international news’: Udupi MLA; CFI asks secular-minded to join constitutional fight

Meanwhile, MS Sajid, national president of Campus Front of India (CFI) said, “Karnataka HC denies the constitutional rights of the citizens.”

Reacting to the Karnataka High Court hijab judgement on Tuesday, Udupi BJP MLA K Raghupathi Bhat who is also the president of the College Development Committee, of the Govt PU College for Girls, requested the six protesting girls to return to the campus and respect the HC order.

MLA Bhat, addressing the petitioners, asked them to return to college and complete their education. “Notes will be shared to help them. By taking the case to the High Court, the matter became national news and appealed to the students not to take the case to the Supreme Court as it will become international news.”

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya, “I welcome the judgment of the Karnataka high court; it’s a very important step towards strengthening the educational opportunities and rights of girl students, especially for those belonging to the Muslim community.”

Meanwhile, reacting to the hijab verdict of the Karnataka High court, MS Sajid, national president of Campus Front of India (CFI) said, “Karnataka HC denies the constitutional rights of the citizens. We never accept the verdict that stands against the constitution and will continue the fight against the attempts to suppress individual rights. We appeal to the secular-minded to join this constitutional fight.”

Karnataka Opposition leader Siddaramaiah reacting to the Karnataka High Court verdict, said he is yet to read all the contents of the verdict and would give his detailed opinion. However, he said, hijab does not create any problem for anyone.