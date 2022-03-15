Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ‘Don’t move SC to make it international news’: Udupi MLA; CFI asks secular-minded to join constitutional fight

    Meanwhile, MS Sajid, national president of Campus Front of India (CFI) said, “Karnataka HC denies the constitutional rights of the citizens.”

    Karnataka hijab row: Dont move SC to make it international news: Udupi MLA; CFI asks secular-minded to join constitutional fight-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bengaluru, First Published Mar 15, 2022, 1:06 PM IST

    Reacting to the Karnataka High Court hijab judgement on Tuesday, Udupi BJP MLA K Raghupathi Bhat who is also the president of the College Development Committee, of the Govt PU College for Girls, requested the six protesting girls to return to the campus and respect the HC order.

    MLA Bhat, addressing the petitioners, asked them to return to college and complete their education. “Notes will be shared to help them. By taking the case to the High Court, the matter became national news and appealed to the students not to take the case to the Supreme Court as it will become international news.”

    BJP MP Tejasvi Surya, “I welcome the judgment of the Karnataka high court; it’s a very important step towards strengthening the educational opportunities and rights of girl students, especially for those belonging to the Muslim community.”

    Meanwhile, reacting to the hijab verdict of the Karnataka High court, MS Sajid, national president of Campus Front of India (CFI) said, “Karnataka HC denies the constitutional rights of the citizens. We never accept the verdict that stands against the constitution and will continue the fight against the attempts to suppress individual rights. We appeal to the secular-minded to join this constitutional fight.”

    Karnataka Opposition leader Siddaramaiah reacting to the Karnataka High Court verdict, said he is yet to read all the contents of the verdict and would give his detailed opinion. However, he said, hijab does not create any problem for anyone.

    Last Updated Mar 15, 2022, 1:06 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka hijab row: HC's 3 questions before its verdict, read details - ADT

    Karnataka hijab row: HC's 3 questions before its verdict, read details

    SBI alerts customers over Pan-Aadhaar link, date extended till March 31 - ADT

    SBI alerts customers over Pan-Aadhaar link, date extended till March 31

    Karnataka hijab row: Muslim community leaders express displeasure over verdict, vow to move SC-dnm

    Cannot deny a section to follow religious laws: Karnataka HC’s hijab verdict disappoints Muslim leaders

    Accidental missile launch: SOPs being reviewed, no laxity in protocols, Rajnath tells Parliament

    'Accidental missile launch': Our armed forces are well-trained, Defence Minister tells Parliament

    Karnataka hijab row: Hijab not mandatory part of Islam; abide by govt's rule, says HC -dnm

    Karnataka hijab row: Hijab not essential part of Islam; abide by govt’s rule, says HC

    Recent Stories

    Karnataka hijab row: HC's 3 questions before its verdict, read details - ADT

    Karnataka hijab row: HC's 3 questions before its verdict, read details

    Will Jofra Archer play for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2022? Pacer answers question watch snt

    Will Jofra Archer play for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2022? Pacer answers question (WATCH)

    SBI alerts customers over Pan-Aadhaar link, date extended till March 31 - ADT

    SBI alerts customers over Pan-Aadhaar link, date extended till March 31

    The Kashmir Files: 8 States where Anupam Kher, Vivek Agnihotri's film is 'Tax-Free' RCB

    The Kashmir Files: 8 States where Anupam Kher, Vivek Agnihotri's film is 'Tax-Free'

    The Kashmir Files: 10 times cricketer Suresh Raina expressed pride in being a Kashmiri snt

    The Kashmir Files: 10 times Suresh Raina expressed pride in being a Kashmiri

    Recent Videos

    Karnataka hijab row: Muskan Khan appeals all to maintain peace, no one should create trouble-dnm

    Karnataka hijab row: Muskan Khan appeals all to maintain peace, ‘no one should create trouble’

    Video Icon
    football ISL fans one of the best in the world says Hyderabad FC's Bartholomew Ogbeche snt

    ISL fans one of the best in the world, says Hyderabad FC's Bartholomew Ogbeche

    Video Icon
    Football ISL 2021-22: Historical season for Hyderabad FC says head coach Manolo Marquez after win over ATKMB snt

    ISL 2021-22: Historical season for Hyderabad FC, says head coach Marquez

    Video Icon
    Football ISL 2021-22: Need to find solutions says ATK Mohun Bagan Juan Ferrando after loss against Hyderabad FC snt

    ISL 2021-22: Need to find solutions, says ATKMB's Ferrando after loss against Hyderabad FC

    Video Icon
    Football ISL 2021-22: Liston, Pandita eye comebacks to set up Final date with fans snt

    ISL 2021-22: Liston, Pandita eye comebacks to set up Final date with fans

    Video Icon