Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka govt to scrap BJP regime's anti-conversion law; check details

    Law and Parliamentary Affairs minister also said the Cabinet has decided to remove the chapters on KB Hedgewar -- one of the founders of the BJP's ideological mentor Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh -- from school history books. The chapter was added last year.

    Karnataka govt to scrap BJP regime's anti-conversion law; check details AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 15, 2023, 4:51 PM IST

    The Congress government led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has come up with a decision to scrap the law against religious conversion introduced in the state by the previous BJP government. The proposal received the nod of the state cabinet today, said HK Patil, the state's Law and Parliamentary Affairs minister. 

    In May last year, the law against religious conversion through coercion, misrepresentation, or allurement, adopted by many BJP-ruled states, was introduced in the state through an Ordinance or executive order. A bill to replace it was later introduced in the state assembly in September.

    Karnataka syllabus controversy: Congress government drops Hedgewar, Savarkar chapters from textbooks

    Law and Parliamentary Affairs minister also said the Cabinet has decided to remove the chapters on KB Hedgewar -- one of the founders of the BJP's ideological mentor Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh -- from school history books. The chapter was added last year.

    "Along with it, all the changes in school syllabus made by the BJP government have also been reversed. The Cabinet has also decided to make it compulsory to read the Preamble of the Constitution along with the hymn in schools and colleges," Patil told reporters after the meeting.

    The Cabinet has also decided to introduce a new law on agricultural markets (APMC) that will replace the one enacted when the BJP was in power.

    Senthil Balaji removed from minister post, portfolios handed over to 2 ministers; check details

    Meanwhile, Karnataka Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa also said that lessons on KB Hedgewar and Savarkar will be removed from current curriculum. The Cabinet has decided to provide supplementary booklets to all schools instead of printing new textbooks.

    Speaking to reporters, Madhu Bangarappa said, "Syllabus on KB Hedgewar has been dropped. Whatever changes they (previous govt) have done last year, we have changed it and reintroduced whatever was there last to last year."

    Last Updated Jun 15, 2023, 4:51 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Defence ministry approves MQ-9 Predator reaper drone deal with US AJR

    BREAKING: Defence ministry approves MQ-9B Predator Reaper drone deal with US

    Karnataka syllabus controversy: Congress government drops Hedgewar, Savarkar chapters from textbooks AJR

    Karnataka syllabus controversy: Congress government drops Hedgewar, Savarkar chapters from textbooks

    Senthil Balaji removed from minister post, portfolios handed over to 2 ministers; check details AJR

    Senthil Balaji removed from minister post, portfolios handed over to 2 ministers; check details

    Kerala: DRI nabs two Customs officials in gold smuggling case anr

    Kerala: DRI nabs two Customs officials in gold smuggling case

    WATCH Coaching center catches fire in Mukherjee Nagar; students climb down through windows AJR

    WATCH | Coaching center catches fire in Mukherjee Nagar; students climb down through windows

    Recent Stories

    Monalisa SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Nirahua's BOLD romantic song goes viral on YouTube-WATCH RBA

    Monalisa SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Nirahua's BOLD romantic song goes viral on YouTube-WATCH

    Rishabh Pant's fast recovery leaves BCCI surprised; Shreyas Iyer, Jasprit Bumrah eye Asia Cup return snt

    Rishabh Pant's fast recovery leaves BCCI surprised; Shreyas Iyer, Jasprit Bumrah eye Asia Cup return

    Google Lens will help you in detecting rashes skin conditions and more Here is how it works gcw

    Google Lens will help you in detecting rashes, skin conditions and more; Here's how it works

    Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan to host 4 games for 1st time in 15 years; 9 matches to be played in SL osf

    Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan to host 4 games for 1st time in 15 years; 9 matches to be played in SL

    Defence ministry approves MQ-9 Predator reaper drone deal with US AJR

    BREAKING: Defence ministry approves MQ-9B Predator Reaper drone deal with US

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon