Delhi Police has requested the extradition of Russian national Viktoriia Basu for fleeing India with her minor son despite a Supreme Court joint custody order. An Interpol Red Corner notice has been issued against her in the ongoing legal case.

Extradition Request Filed for Russian National

Delhi Police on Thursday informed Saket Court that it has made a request for extradition of a Russian national, Viktoriia Basu, through the Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian Embassy in Moscow. Police filed an Action Taken Report (ATR) in a matter against a Russian woman married to an Indian. It is alleged that she fled the country with her minor son last year after getting a joint custody order from the Supreme Court of India. A Red Corner notice has also been issued against her.

Details of the Legal Dispute

Background of the Case

An FIR was registered at the Police Station Defence Colony in 2025 on the basis of a complaint filed by Saikat Basu, who married Viktoriia in 2017. The couple’s child was born on October 29, 2020. It is alleged that Viktoriia, along with her mother, left the house without informing Saikat Basu and abandoned the child on March 13, 2023. He alleged that thereafter she filed a petition seeking exclusive custody of the child. This matter is pending before Saket District Court.

Status Report Submitted to Court

Delhi Police on Thursday filed a Status report in the court of Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Deepakshi Rana. While seeking some more time, Delhi police filed the status report and submitted that, in the case of the FIR registered on the complaint filed by Saikat Basu, a formal extradition request has been sent to MHA for execution by the MEA/Indian Embassy in Moscow to trace the main accused, Viktoriia Basu. An Interpol Red Corner Notice has also been issued against the main co-accused Viktoriia Basu. The documents submitted by the complainant are being analysed for the establishment of further necessary action, police said in the report.