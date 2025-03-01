Karnataka govt eyes tattoo parlour regulations as metal contamination raises health risks

According to Health Minister Rao, recent tests conducted by the Food Safety Department found 22 types of metals in tattoo ink samples, raising concerns about potential health risks, including skin diseases caused by microorganisms and heavy metals.

Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Updated: Mar 1, 2025, 9:00 AM IST

Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao has announced that the state is planning to introduce new regulations for tattoo parlours to ensure safety standards. The State government will also approach the Centre, seeking its intervention to establish guidelines for tattooing. According to Health Minister Rao, recent tests conducted by the Food Safety Department found 22 types of metals in tattoo ink samples, raising concerns about potential health risks, including skin diseases caused by microorganisms and heavy metals.

"Karnataka is planning to introduce regulations for tattoo parlours. However, to establish proper guidelines for tattooing, the Karnataka state government will write to the Centre, seeking its intervention. The Food Safety Department has conducted tattoo ink tests across Karnataka. The tests detected 22 types of metal in tattoo ink samples. Microorganisms and heavy metals from tattoo ink can enter the body through the skin, leading to skin diseases," Rao said.

"The state government will write to the Centre, requesting tattoo ink to be classified under cosmetics through New Delhi," Gundu Rao added. On Friday, the Karnataka government banned the use of plastic in preparing idlis across all hotels in the state after the Health Minister flagged the presence of "Toxic Chemicals."

The State health minister posted on X and said that the use of plastic, which is harmful to health, in the preparation of idli will cause serious health problems.

"This has been confirmed in a test conducted by the Food and Safety Department, and the use of plastic for the preparation of idli in hotels and restaurants has been banned," Rao said.

"Our Health Department has banned the use of plastic sheets for steaming idlis in hotels across Karnataka. Toxic chemicals from plastic can leach into food, posing serious health risks, including cancer," he said. The Health Minister asserted that strict action would be taken against violators in this regard.

"Hotels must immediately stop using plastic & switch to safer alternatives like steel plates or banana leaves. Strict action will be taken against violators; public health is non-negotiable! If you spot plastic being used in food preparation, report it! Let's ensure safe, healthy food for all," Gundu Rao posted on X.

