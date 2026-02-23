Karnataka is discussing a ban on mobile phones in schools following parental pressure, said Dy CM DK Shivakumar. He also clarified lake water isn't for drinking and slammed the Centre for defunct schemes and holding back MGNREGA wages.

Karnataka Discusses Mobile Ban in Schools

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said on Monday that there was pressure from parents to ban mobile use for students, stating the ban is still under discussion. Speaking to the media at his Sadashivanagar residence, he said, "We have banned mobile phones in our schools too. We can't disclose how mobiles are being misused. Mobiles in schools are banned in many other countries, too. Hence, a similar ban is being discussed here too."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Shivakumar on Other State Issues

When asked about Minister HC Mahadevappa's statement on Dalit Chief Minister, Shivakumar replied, "He is our national leader. I salute him."

On reports about the non-potability of water in Bengaluru lakes, he clarified, "The government has nowhere said that the water of Bengaluru lakes is fit for bathing and drinking. This water is meant to recharge the groundwater. Thippagondanahalli water is being treated by BWSSB."

Protests Against Central Government

Shivakumar also commented on the Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G), saying, "The Centre has not given any clarity on VB GRAMG. It has not even released wages for the past work. The scheme is defunct now, and it is an assault on the poor. We are waging a fight to save this scheme. We are holding a protest in Chikkaballapura today."

On the MGNREGA Bachao protest, Shivakumar said, "The fight is against the central govt. They are not giving clarity yet. Coolliee fund has not been released either. It is in limbo. We are staging a massive protest today."

Home Minister Echoes Concerns on Mobile Use

Earlier, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara also addressed the mobile ban issue. He said, "There is a thought about banning mobile phones in schools and colleges. Giving mobile phones to children under the age of 16 has a different effect on education. Many countries have conducted studies and banned mobile phones. The Chief Minister has also thought about this." (ANI)