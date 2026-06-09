Karnataka Congress MLA HK Patil stated the new government's Home Minister, Priyank Kharge, has given thought to formally registering the RSS. This comes after Kharge demanded a ban on RSS shakhas on government property and called for their registration.

Karnataka Congress MLA and former state minister HK Patil, on Tuesday, noted that the new Home Minister Priyank Kharge has given thought to measures to formally register Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). HK Patil told ANI, "We have to analyse this as what will be our new government's stand. As we all know, our Home Minister has given considerable thought to all these matters. Let us see what happens further."

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Kharge's Stance on RSS Activities

This comes in the backdrop of Karnataka minister Priyank Kharge demanding a ban on RSS' activities at government property and calling for registration of shakhas. Last year, he criticised the RSS, accusing the organisation of using government colleges, schools, universities, grounds, and archaeological sites for "poisoning the minds of young children."

"They are using government colleges, schools, universities, grounds, and archaeological sites for what? They are poisoning the minds of young children... They are indoctrinating religion into them. What I should pray to, what I should eat, and what I should wear, my parents will teach me at home. In schools, they're supposed to learn. They come here for education so that they can get out of poverty," he added.

Kharge added, "When we are in the state, government property will not be used to sow seeds of communal hatred."

Call for Registration and Transparency

Following RSS' 2025 Chittapur flag march, Priyank Kharge had called for the formal registration of the organisation and the Shakhas. He said on X in March 2026, "Take all available videos, photos, drone footage, and panoramic shots and try to show a gathering of 8,000 people. RSS has a tendency to exaggerate its image and reputation. Repeat a claim often enough, and it starts sounding like the truth."

"Also, good to know that there are 4,127 shakhas in Karnataka. Prepare the relevant documents. You will need to register them soon. Instead of shooting from the shadows, why not engage in a transparent, open debate about RSS's contributions and work? After all, there's a century of claimed selfless service and nation building to showcase," the post read. (ANI)