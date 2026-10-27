Karnataka government and sugarcane farmers have neared an agreement after extensive talks in Belagavi. Minister DK Shivakumar has urged farmers to allow harvesting as negotiations with the Central government on floor pricing continue.

Karnataka Government and Sugarcane Farmers Near Price Agreement

Karnataka DK Shivakumar on Tuesday said the state government and sugarcane farmers had moved close to an agreement following extensive discussions involving farmer leaders, legislators, ministers, sugar factory representatives and government officials over the sugarcane pricing issue. Addressing the media in Belagavi, Shivakumar said the discussions began at 11 am and continued until 12.30 am, with representatives from across the state participating in the talks. He said around 70 MLAs and MPs, nine ministers and officials from the Finance Department and other departments were also involved in the discussions.

“All my ministerial colleagues and farmer leaders have been engaged in lengthy discussions since 11 a.m. this morning, and the discussions continued until 12:30 a.m. tonight. Farm leaders from every corner of the state, from all districts, had come. Along with them, about 70 MLAs, MPs, about 9 Ministers and all officers from the Finance Department and others have come and held detailed discussions,” Shivakumar said.

Implementation and Next Steps

He said sugar factories had agreed to abide by the rate fixed following the discussions and make the subsequent payments to farmers accordingly. Emphasising the government's position, he said the welfare and survival of farmers remained its priority. "Whatever rate is fixed, whatever is to be given after that fixation, our factories have agreed to it. For the government, farmers are more important than anyone; they must survive - that is the decision. So we all sat and discussed for two days. They have asked for two more days; they have come close to an agreement. Today we have come to a happy ending. In two more days they themselves will discuss and come to a decision," he said.

Government Support and Central Coordination

Shivakumar added that the discussions had brought the stakeholders close to a resolution, with farmers and sugar factory representatives expected to meet again within two days to reach a decision. He further stated that the next meeting could take place in Belagavi or Bengaluru, depending on their convenience and assured farmers of the government's continued support. "We have come very close to resolving this as soon as possible. In two more days, the factories and farmers will sit together and take a decision - whether in Belagavi or in Bengaluru, at their convenience. From our side, whatever encouragement has to be given to farmers, we will stand in support of them. I am committed to go and talk to the Central Government at any time if needed," he added.

On the ongoing sugarcane farmers' protest, the Chief Minister said the state government had already held discussions with sugar factories and would now consult its officials before taking further steps. He stressed that the Centre's involvement was necessary to resolve the pricing issue, as the factories would not agree to a floor price without the sugar price being fixed. "We have discussed with the factories. Now we have to discuss with our officers. Now, without taking the Central Government into confidence, we cannot do anything. Without the sugar price being fixed, they will not cooperate on the floor price. I am requesting first: Farmers, you should allow the harvesting of sugarcane. We will call some leaders, the factory owners and also talk to the Central Government, convince their committee, and we will take a decision immediately. I have requested them to cooperate with this. I request that you allow farmers to harvest your crop," he said.

Reiterating the state government's support for the farmers, Shivakumar questioned the need for continued protests and assured them that the government was on their side. He also said he had written to the Prime Minister regarding the matter. "Why protest? We are on your side; we are on the farmers' side. I have written to the Prime Minister also," he said. Shivakumar reiterated that the government would continue engaging with farmers, sugar factory owners and the Central Government to decide on the sugarcane price issue, while extending the necessary support to farmers.