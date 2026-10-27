Vote counting has commenced for 28 Legislative Council seats across four Indian states. Tight security measures are in place at centres as political parties and candidates await the electoral outcome following the polls held on October 23.

Counting Begins for Legislative Council Seats

Vote counting for 28 seats across the Legislative Council constituencies of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra and Karnataka began on Tuesday. Polling for these seats was held on October 23. Security was tightened around the counting centre in Gorakhpur, with multiple layers of barricading and the deployment of police personnel.

Uttar Pradesh Election Dynamics

In Uttar Pradesh, polling was held for five Graduates' constituencies, Lucknow, Varanasi, Agra, Meerut and Allahabad-Jhansi — and six Teachers' constituencies — Lucknow, Varanasi, Agra, Meerut, Bareilly-Moradabad and Gorakhpur-Faizabad. BJP Lucknow Graduates' Constituency Candidate Awanish Kumar Singh, speaking to ANI, said: "The way all the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers have facilitated the voting process today, with such a massive turnout, is remarkable. A huge number of ballots are set to be cast in favour of the BJP. With the grace of Lord Ram and the blessings of Hanuman ji, we will secure victory."

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party (SP) Teachers' Constituency candidate Sushil Kumar urged the administration to ensure the integrity and impartiality of the election process during the counting of votes. "I urge the administration to uphold the integrity and impartiality of the election process. It must be ensured that no external pressure, whether from the government or any other entity, is allowed to influence the proceedings. This is their constitutional duty," he said.

Maharashtra and Karnataka Polls

In Maharashtra, 182 candidates are contesting five seats. The electoral battle covers three Graduates' constituencies — Pune, Nagpur and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar — and two Teachers' constituencies in Pune and Amravati.

Karnataka is witnessing elections to four Legislative Council seats, covering 17 districts across the state. The constituencies drawing particular attention include the Bengaluru and North-East Teachers' constituencies, along with the West and South-East Graduates' constituencies.

Bihar Counting Concerns

In Bihar, polling was held for eight seats, comprising four Graduates' constituencies — Patna, Darbhanga, Tirhut and Kosi — and four Teachers' constituencies — Patna, Darbhanga, Tirhut and Saran. Vote counting for the Bihar Legislative Council elections from the Patna Graduate and Patna Teachers' constituencies will take place at Bankipur Government Girls' Higher Secondary School.

Jan Suraaj MLC candidate Anuj Singh expressed concerns over the arrangements at the counting centre, alleging the absence of CCTV cameras and poor conditions in the area designated for counting agents. "The voters have made their decision. Jan Suraaj is set to win the Patna Graduates' constituency seat by a significant margin. In the area where the counting takes place, there are no CCTV cameras installed. This is not right; we are feeling a bit apprehensive. There absolutely must be CCTV cameras there. We have raised this with the Returning Officer," Singh said. He further alleged that the area where counting agents were stationed was unhygienic and had a foul smell, adding that the absence of CCTV cameras had raised concerns.