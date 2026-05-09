A 40-year-old man and his 15-year-old son died, while his 14-year-old daughter was seriously injured after their car overturned on the Bengaluru-Mysuru National Highway in Mandya. The car jumped the divider and hit a KSRTC bus.

A father and son were killed, while a teenage girl sustained serious injuries, after their car overturned on the Bengaluru-Mysuru National Highway on Saturday. The accident occurred on a bridge near Konanahalli in Mandya district after the driver lost control of the vehicle, police said.

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Details of the Accident

The deceased have been identified as Kiran (40) and his son Kishore (15). Kiran's daughter, Keerthana (14), sustained serious injuries in the crash.

According to police, the family was returning to their village after attending a wedding in Mysuru when the driver lost control, leading to the vehicle overturning.

The victims were residents of Kachigere village in Mandya taluk. The injured girl and the bodies of the deceased have been shifted to Mandya Institute of Medical Sciences (MIMS) Hospital.

Car Collides with Bus

Due to the impact of the overturning car, it jumped the divider and hit a Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus coming from the opposite direction.

Police Investigation Begins

Officials from the Mandya Central Police Station visited the spot and conducted an inspection. Further details are awaited.