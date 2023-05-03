Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka Election 2023: Will JD(S) retain Tumakuru Rural seat amid massive competition from Congress, BJP?

    In the upcoming polls, this constituency will see a contest between B Suresh Gowda from the BJP, GH Shanmukhappa Yadav from the Congress, and Gowri Shankar from the Janata Dal (Secular).

    Karnataka Election 2023: Will JD(S) retain Tumakuru Rural seat amid massive competition from Congress, BJP? AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published May 3, 2023, 1:30 PM IST

    Tumakuru Rural constituency is all set to go to polls on May 10. This year, Karnataka is witnessing a direct fight between the ruling BJP and the main opposition Congress. While BJP is banking high on PM Modi's popularity and the double-engine government narrative, the Congress has raked up corruption as the main issue in the run-up for the Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023.

    In the upcoming polls, this constituency will see a contest between B Suresh Gowda from the BJP, GH Shanmukhappa Yadav from the Congress, and Gowri Shankar from the Janata Dal (Secular).

    This Assembly constituency is in the Tumakuru district of Karnataka and is a part of the Tumakuru Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency.  It also comprises a total of 1,99,667 voters, including general voters, NRI voters, and service voters.

    Of these, 1,00,050 are male voters, and 99,521 are female voters. The entire population of the Tumakuru Rural Assembly constituency is 2,90,254.

    The 2008's Delimitation Commission report suggested that the General Assembly constituency has approximately 20.32 percent of its population belonging to the Scheduled Caste, and around 6.89 percent belonging to the Scheduled Tribe.

    The estimated literacy rate of this Assembly constituency is 75.14 percent according to the 2011 Census of India. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, GS Basavaraj, the candidate from the BJP, won the Lok Sabha (MP) seat by defeating HD Devegowda of the Janata Dal (Secular) with a margin of 13,339 votes.

    Last Updated May 3, 2023, 1:30 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka Election 2023 Congress promise to ban Bajrang Dal taken to appease Muslims says minister gcw

    Karnataka Election 2023: Congress’ promise to ban Bajrang Dal taken to appease Muslims, says minister

    India emerging as favourable destination for clinical trials: PwC-USAIC Report

    India emerging as favourable destination for clinical trials: PwC-USAIC Report

    ED conducts raid at premises of Manappuram Finance in Kerala on money laundering charges anr

    ED conducts raid at premises of Manappuram Finance in Kerala on money laundering charges

    Karnataka Election 2023: Sri Rama Sena chief Pramod Mutalik to fight between BJP, Congress in Karkala AJR

    Karnataka Election 2023: Sri Rama Sena chief Pramod Mutalik to fight between BJP, Congress in Karkala

    India takes top spot in maintaining relationships Portugal sees highest divorce rate Report gcw

    India takes top spot in maintaining relationships, Portugal sees highest divorce rate: Report

    Recent Stories

    Met Gala 2023: Why was Kylie Jenner denied entry at after-party? Know reason here ADC

    Met Gala 2023: Why was Kylie Jenner denied entry at after-party? Know reason here

    Karnataka Election 2023 Congress promise to ban Bajrang Dal taken to appease Muslims says minister gcw

    Karnataka Election 2023: Congress’ promise to ban Bajrang Dal taken to appease Muslims, says minister

    India emerging as favourable destination for clinical trials: PwC-USAIC Report

    India emerging as favourable destination for clinical trials: PwC-USAIC Report

    Sonam Bajwa takes potshots at Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday's starry privileges; know details vma

    Sonam Bajwa takes potshots at Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday's starry privileges; know details

    Ponniyin Selvan 2: Makers break silence after song Veera Veera embroiled in plagiarism; know details vma

    Ponniyin Selvan 2: Makers break silence after song Veera Veera embroiled in plagiarism; know details

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon