Karnataka Election 2023: Will JD(S) retain Tumakuru Rural seat amid massive competition from Congress, BJP?

In the upcoming polls, this constituency will see a contest between B Suresh Gowda from the BJP, GH Shanmukhappa Yadav from the Congress, and Gowri Shankar from the Janata Dal (Secular).

Tumakuru Rural constituency is all set to go to polls on May 10. This year, Karnataka is witnessing a direct fight between the ruling BJP and the main opposition Congress. While BJP is banking high on PM Modi's popularity and the double-engine government narrative, the Congress has raked up corruption as the main issue in the run-up for the Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023.

This Assembly constituency is in the Tumakuru district of Karnataka and is a part of the Tumakuru Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. It also comprises a total of 1,99,667 voters, including general voters, NRI voters, and service voters.

Of these, 1,00,050 are male voters, and 99,521 are female voters. The entire population of the Tumakuru Rural Assembly constituency is 2,90,254.

The 2008's Delimitation Commission report suggested that the General Assembly constituency has approximately 20.32 percent of its population belonging to the Scheduled Caste, and around 6.89 percent belonging to the Scheduled Tribe.

The estimated literacy rate of this Assembly constituency is 75.14 percent according to the 2011 Census of India. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, GS Basavaraj, the candidate from the BJP, won the Lok Sabha (MP) seat by defeating HD Devegowda of the Janata Dal (Secular) with a margin of 13,339 votes.