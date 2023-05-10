Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka Election 2023: PM Modi, Amit Shah urge voters to come out in large numbers

    Karnataka Election 2023: PM Modi took to Twitter and urged people of Karnataka to 'vote in large numbers and enrich the festival of democracy'.  Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah urged 'sisters and brothers' of Karnataka to come out in large numbers.
     

    Karnataka Election 2023 PM Modi Amit Shah urge voters to come out in large numbers gcw
    First Published May 10, 2023, 7:40 AM IST

    After a high voltage campaign, the voting to elect next the Karnataka government on Wednesday has begun. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to social media and urged people of Karnataka to 'vote in large numbers and enrich the festival of democracy'.

    The Union Home Minister and BJP leader took to social media and urged 'sisters and brothers' of Karnataka to come out in large numbers.

    Taking to Twitter, Shah wrote: "On voting day, I urge our sisters and brothers of Karnataka to come out in large numbers to vote for good governance, development and prosperity in the state. Your one vote can ensure a pro-people and pro-progress govt that will continue to take the state to newer heights."

    Elections for 224 assembly seats in Karnataka will take place from 7 am to 6 pm. 

    The BJP, currently in power in Karnataka, will be looking to script history in the southern state which is in the habit of throwing out incumbents every five years. For Congress and JD(S), this is a battle for survival. A total of 5,31,33,054 electors are eligible to cast their vote in 58,545 polling stations across the state, where 2,615 candidates are in the fray. Counting of polled votes will be taken up on May 13.

