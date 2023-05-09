Karnataka Election 2023: CM Bommai recites ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ in Hubballi - WATCH

Karnataka Election 2023: Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai along with his supporters recited Hanuman Chalisa in Hubbali's Vijay Nagar on Tuesday. The recitation came against the backdrop of controversy with regard to the Congress party's poll manifesto which had vouched for "actions against radical outfits like Bajrang Dal" if it was voted to power in Karnataka Assembly polls.

Campaigning for the May 10 assembly elections in Karnataka may have concluded, but the on-the-ground battle is far from over. The Congress Party's manifesto vow to outlaw the Hindu group Bajrang Dal has sparked nationwide outrage. Bajrang Dal and VHP have planned a statewide recital of Hanuman Chalisa to protest the ban pledge. Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Union Minister and BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje, participated in the event.

CM Basavaraj Bommai and his followers were seen reciting Hanuman Chalisa at Hanuman Mandir in Hubbali's Vijay Nagar, while MP Shobha Karandlaje was heard singing 'Jai Shri Ram' at Bengaluru's Vir Anjaneya temple. The news comes only one day before the state votes for a new legislative assembly.

The governing BJP has slammed the Congress for promising in its platform that if elected in Karnataka, it will outlaw Hindu-body Bajrang Dal. Following this, BJP officials accused the Congress of disrespecting Lord Hanuman, to which the grand old party replied, "How can one compare Bajrang Bali to Bajrang Dal?"

In his speeches and roadshows, PM Narendra Modi also lashed out at Congress on the same matter. At one of these demonstrations, he said, "Congress' manifesto is all about appeasement; it is all about bans. The people of Karnataka are watching their (Congress) politics of appeasement. They dislike me invoking Bajrang Bali."

The EC also said 2,615 candidates are contesting in the polls from all the parties, including independents.

Karnataka will vote on Wednesday, and results are set to be announced on Saturday. The big fight is between the BJP, Congress and the JD(S) parties.

