Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka Election 2023: CM Bommai recites ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ in Hubballi - WATCH

    Karnataka Election 2023: Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai along with his supporters recited Hanuman Chalisa in Hubbali's Vijay Nagar on Tuesday. The recitation came against the backdrop of controversy with regard to the Congress party's poll manifesto which had vouched for "actions against radical outfits like Bajrang Dal" if it was voted to power in Karnataka Assembly polls. 

    Karnataka Election 2023 CM Bommai recites Hanuman Chalisa in Hubballi watch gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published May 9, 2023, 1:35 PM IST

    Campaigning for the May 10 assembly elections in Karnataka may have concluded, but the on-the-ground battle is far from over. The Congress Party's manifesto vow to outlaw the Hindu group Bajrang Dal has sparked nationwide outrage. Bajrang Dal and VHP have planned a statewide recital of Hanuman Chalisa to protest the ban pledge. Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Union Minister and BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje, participated in the event.

    CM Basavaraj Bommai and his followers were seen reciting Hanuman Chalisa at Hanuman Mandir in Hubbali's Vijay Nagar, while MP Shobha Karandlaje was heard singing 'Jai Shri Ram' at Bengaluru's Vir Anjaneya temple. The news comes only one day before the state votes for a new legislative assembly.

    Karnataka Election 2023: Political parties not to bring voters in vehicles; here's why

    The governing BJP has slammed the Congress for promising in its platform that if elected in Karnataka, it will outlaw Hindu-body Bajrang Dal. Following this, BJP officials accused the Congress of disrespecting Lord Hanuman, to which the grand old party replied, "How can one compare Bajrang Bali to Bajrang Dal?"

    In his speeches and roadshows, PM Narendra Modi also lashed out at Congress on the same matter. At one of these demonstrations, he said, "Congress' manifesto is all about appeasement; it is all about bans. The people of Karnataka are watching their (Congress) politics of appeasement. They dislike me invoking Bajrang Bali."

    The EC also said 2,615 candidates are contesting in the polls from all the parties, including independents.

    Karnataka will vote on Wednesday, and results are set to be announced on Saturday. The big fight is between the BJP, Congress and the JD(S) parties.

    Karnataka Election 2023: Bajrang Dal, VHP to recite Hanuman Chalisa across country ahead of May 10 voting

    Last Updated May 9, 2023, 1:35 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Law Minister Kiren Rijiju shares glimpses of transformed Central Agency Section in Supreme Court

    'Look at the difference...' Kiren Rijiju shares glimpses of transformed Central Agency Section in Supreme Cour

    Army to have common uniform for all officers at Brigadier and above ranks from August 1

    Army to have common uniform for all officers at Brigadier and above ranks from August 1

    Officials check NEET aspirants' bra strap', asked to swap clothes with kin; check details AJR

    Officials check NEET aspirants' bra strap, asked to swap clothes with kin; check details

    Kerala HC takes suo moto cognizance in Tanur boat tragedy case anr

    Kerala HC takes suo moto cognizance in Tanur boat tragedy case

    Sachin Pilot attacks Ashok Gehlot, says Rajasthan CM treats Vasundhara Raje as leader, not Sonia Gandhi

    Sachin Pilot attacks Ashok Gehlot, says Rajasthan CM treats Vasundhara Raje as leader, not Sonia Gandhi

    Recent Stories

    Law Minister Kiren Rijiju shares glimpses of transformed Central Agency Section in Supreme Court

    'Look at the difference...' Kiren Rijiju shares glimpses of transformed Central Agency Section in Supreme Cour

    President Vladimir Putin says world at 'turning' point; calls Russia to be victorious - WATCH AJR

    President Vladimir Putin says world at 'turning' point; calls Russia to be victorious - WATCH

    Salman Khan death threat: Mumbai Police puts out notice against UK-based student; know details vma

    Salman Khan death threat: Mumbai Police puts out notice against UK-based student; know details

    Army to have common uniform for all officers at Brigadier and above ranks from August 1

    Army to have common uniform for all officers at Brigadier and above ranks from August 1

    Calm Down singer Rema in India: Nigerian rapper to wear Manish Malhotra outfit; read details MSW

    Calm Down singer Rema in India: Nigerian rapper to wear Manish Malhotra outfit; read details

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon