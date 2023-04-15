Politics erupts after Atiq Ahmed, brother shot dead; Akhilesh Yadav slams Yogi govt for crimes in UP

A senior police officer said three people have been arrested in connection with the incident, which occurred just two days after Ahmad's son was gunned down in a police encounter in Jhansi.

Minutes after gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf were shot dead by unidentified assailants, Samajwadi Party chief and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav slammed the state government and said that crime has reached its peak.

He also said that the morale of criminals are high in Uttar Pradesh. In a tweet, Yadav said, "Crime has reached its peak in UP and the morale of the criminals is high. What about the safety of the general public when some are shot dead amidst the security cordon of the police personnel?"

On Saturday night, Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf were shot dead by unidentified assailants while they were being escorted by police to a medical college.

The shooting that occurred around 10 pm was caught on camera as mediapersons were following the duo who were being escorted to the hospital by police for a medical checkup.

At least two people, who posed as mediapersons, were seen firing from a close range at Ahmad and his brother who fell to the ground. Police soon overpowered the assailants.

The bullet-riddled bodies of Ahmad and Ashraf were taken away from the spot as tension gripped the area after the sensational killings.