    Karnataka Election 2023: Election Commission to announce poll schedule today

    The Election Commission of India is set to announce the schedule for the Karnataka Assembly elections today at 11.30 am at plenary hall Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi.

    First Published Mar 29, 2023, 8:42 AM IST

    The schedule for the Karnataka Assembly elections will be released by the Election Commission of India at 11:30 am on Wednesday as the Bharatiya Janata Party, the Congress, and the Janata Dal (Secular) prepare for the election contest.

    Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai had on Sunday said the BJP would release its list of candidates after the announcement of election dates, even as the opposition Congress and the JDS have released their lists.

    Former CM Siddaramaiah, who has been named from Varuna, is one of the top candidates on the Congress list. Kolar may be chosen by the party as the ex-CM's second district, but that has not yet been determined.

    Others top names in the list of 124 Congress candidates includes Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee chief DK Shivakumar, who will fight from Kanakapura and Mallikarjun Kharge’s son Priyank from Chitapur (SC).

    On March 20, the Aam Aadmi Party unveiled its initial list of 80 candidates who will run in the forthcoming Karnataka Assembly polls. The party has declared that it will run candidates in each of the 224 Assembly districts in the state, where elections for the Assembly are scheduled for May.

    Karnataka has 224 Assembly constituencies spanning six different regions – Bengaluru, Central, Coastal, Hyderabad-Karnataka, Mumbai-Karnataka and Southern Karnataka. Mumbai-Karnataka and Southern Karnataka are the largest regions of the state and consist 50 and 51 Assembly seats respectively.
     

