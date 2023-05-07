Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka Election 2023: What about seeking proof from PM Modi over his allegations, Kapil Sibal asks EC

    Karnataka Election 2023: Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Sunday called on the poll watchdog to seek proof from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his allegation that the Congress is taking part in backdoor political negotiations with those linked to terrorism.

    Karnataka Election 2023 What about seeking proof from PM Modi over his allegations Kapil Sibal writes to EC gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published May 7, 2023, 11:45 AM IST

    A day after the Election Commission sought evidence from the Congress regarding a graft claim made against the BJP in an advertisement, Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Sunday urged the poll watchdog to seek evidence from Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding his claim that the Congress is engaging in backdoor political negotiations with those linked to terrorism.

    The Election Commission has served a notice on the Karnataka Congress for its "corruption rate card" adverts in newspapers targeting the BJP, and has requested "empirical evidence" to back up its claims by Sunday evening.

    Following a complaint filed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the notice was issued on Saturday.

    Also Read | Karnataka Election 2023: 'People are fighting Assembly polls on behalf of BJP,' says PM Modi

    In a tweet, Sibal said, “EC: Seeks proof from Congress for graft claims against BJP. What about: Seeking proof from PM when he accused Congress of ‘backdoor political negotiations’ with those linked to terrorism!” 

    The Congress also wrote to the Election Commission on Saturday, requesting action against Prime Minister Modi for his "Congress shielded terrorism for vote bank" statement, saying he had crossed the "lakshman rekha."

    Karnataka Election 2023: 'Congress working on banned PFI's agenda,' claims Amit Shah

    The opposition party objected strongly to Modi's claim during a rally in Ballary on Friday, accusing him of making "malicious and false" allegations in order to sour the mood in poll-bound Karnataka.  The Congress also distributed copies of Modi's address at Ballary, claiming that he stated, "...Congress has shielded terrorism for the vote bank..."

    "...consider the unfortunate situation in the country, where the Congress is seen supporting this terrorism that destroys societies." Not only that, but the Congress is also engaging in backdoor political conversations with persons associated to the terrorism trend," according to speech copies supplied by the party to the EC.

    Karnataka Election 2023: Congress calls PM Modi 'master of distortion' as he embarks on roadshow in Bengaluru

    (With PTI inputs)

    Last Updated May 7, 2023, 11:45 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka Election 2023 PM Modi holds 10 km roadshow in Bengaluru people shower welcome with flowers gcw

    Karnataka Election 2023: PM Modi holds 10-km roadshow in Bengaluru (WATCH)

    Manipur violence Curfew partially lifted in Churachandpur to buy essential items details here gcw

    Manipur violence: Curfew partially lifted in Churachandpur to buy essential items

    China provokes India yet again, sings Pakistan's tune on Kashmir

    China provokes India yet again, sings Pakistan's tune on Kashmir

    Avail 13,000 services from home hassle-free! How National Government Services Portal will benefit Indians

    Avail 13,000 services from home hassle-free! How National Government Services Portal will benefit Indians

    Safe Kerala AI camera project: Pinarayi government hit with Rs 100 crore scam claim

    'Safe Kerala' AI camera project: Pinarayi government hit with Rs 100 crore scam claim

    Recent Stories

    Wrestlers vs WFI chief: 'Expect Sunday maha panchayat to be a huge success' - Protesting grapplers-ayh

    Wrestlers vs WFI chief: 'Expect Sunday's maha panchayat to be a huge success' - Protesting grapplers

    Karnataka Election 2023 PM Modi holds 10 km roadshow in Bengaluru people shower welcome with flowers gcw

    Karnataka Election 2023: PM Modi holds 10-km roadshow in Bengaluru (WATCH)

    Urfi Javed swarmed by fans for selfies at airport; actress tells them 'paise nikalo' - WATCH vma

    Urfi Javed swarmed by fans for selfies at airport; actress tells them 'paise nikalo' - WATCH

    Black outfit a must no selfies more 5 strange rules King Charles must follow gcw

    Black outfit a must, no selfies & more: 5 strange rules King Charles must follow

    Leonardo DiCaprio, Gigi Hadid seen together at restaurant amid patch-up rumors; know details vma

    Leonardo DiCaprio, Gigi Hadid seen together at restaurant amid patch-up rumors; know details

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon