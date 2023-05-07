Karnataka Election 2023: What about seeking proof from PM Modi over his allegations, Kapil Sibal asks EC

Karnataka Election 2023: Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Sunday called on the poll watchdog to seek proof from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his allegation that the Congress is taking part in backdoor political negotiations with those linked to terrorism.

A day after the Election Commission sought evidence from the Congress regarding a graft claim made against the BJP in an advertisement, Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Sunday urged the poll watchdog to seek evidence from Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding his claim that the Congress is engaging in backdoor political negotiations with those linked to terrorism.

The Election Commission has served a notice on the Karnataka Congress for its "corruption rate card" adverts in newspapers targeting the BJP, and has requested "empirical evidence" to back up its claims by Sunday evening.

Following a complaint filed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the notice was issued on Saturday.

Also Read | Karnataka Election 2023: 'People are fighting Assembly polls on behalf of BJP,' says PM Modi

In a tweet, Sibal said, “EC: Seeks proof from Congress for graft claims against BJP. What about: Seeking proof from PM when he accused Congress of ‘backdoor political negotiations’ with those linked to terrorism!”

The Congress also wrote to the Election Commission on Saturday, requesting action against Prime Minister Modi for his "Congress shielded terrorism for vote bank" statement, saying he had crossed the "lakshman rekha."

Karnataka Election 2023: 'Congress working on banned PFI's agenda,' claims Amit Shah

The opposition party objected strongly to Modi's claim during a rally in Ballary on Friday, accusing him of making "malicious and false" allegations in order to sour the mood in poll-bound Karnataka. The Congress also distributed copies of Modi's address at Ballary, claiming that he stated, "...Congress has shielded terrorism for the vote bank..."

"...consider the unfortunate situation in the country, where the Congress is seen supporting this terrorism that destroys societies." Not only that, but the Congress is also engaging in backdoor political conversations with persons associated to the terrorism trend," according to speech copies supplied by the party to the EC.

Karnataka Election 2023: Congress calls PM Modi 'master of distortion' as he embarks on roadshow in Bengaluru

(With PTI inputs)