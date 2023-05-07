Karnataka Election 2023: Karnataka tops list with highest average assets per minister, reveals ADR

Karnataka Election 2023: Shazia Tarannum, the wife of Yusuf Sharif alias KGF Babu, leads the list of candidates with the most disclosed assets ahead of the elections, with total assets worth over Rs 1,674 crore. The BJP's N Nagaraj (MTB) comes in second with Rs 1,609 crore, while the Karnataka Congress's DK Shivakumar comes in third with Rs 1,413 crore.

The southern state of Karnataka, which will have assembly elections on May 10, has the highest average assets per minister, according to data issued by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).

A total of 27 ministers in poll-bound Karnataka had average assets of Rs 34.6 crore, followed by ministers in Andhra Pradesh with average assets of Rs 27.9 crore and Maharashtra legislators with average assets of Rs 22.4 crore.

In the 2018 Karnataka elections, the average assets per candidate was Rs 7.54 crore for 2,560 candidates, however in the 2023 Karnataka elections, the average assets per candidate is Rs 12.26 crore for 2,856 contestants.

"1087 (42%) of the 2,586 candidates polled are crorepatis. In the 2018 Assembly Elections, 883 (35%) of the 2,560 candidates were crorepatis," according to the ADR study.

The average assets per candidate for 221 Congress candidates is Rs 49.83 crore, whereas it is Rs 39.41 crore for 224 BJP candidates. For 208 JDS candidates analysed, the average assets per candidate is Rs 24.45 crore. The number stands at Rs 4.25 crore for 208 AAP candidates.

Shazia Tarannum, the wife of Yusuf Sharif alias KGF Babu, leads the list of candidates with the most disclosed assets ahead of the elections, with total assets worth over Rs 1,674 crore. The BJP's N Nagaraj (MTB) comes in second with Rs 1,609 crore, while the Karnataka Congress's DK Shivakumar comes in third with Rs 1,413 crore.

Former Congress politician and current JDS candidate Govindarajanagar Priyakrishna and Congress candidate Byrathi Suresh are fourth and fifth, with assets totaling Rs 1,156.83 crore and Rs 648.12 crore, respectively.

In the Karnataka elections, 592 candidates (23%) reported assets worth more than Rs 5 crore, while 272 candidates (11%) declared assets of Rs 2 crore to Rs 5 crore.