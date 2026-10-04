Union Minister Prahlad Joshi assured central support for Karnataka's drought but accused the state government of having no funds due to 'mismanagement and corruption' and trying to shift blame onto the Centre for the ongoing crisis.

Centre assures support, criticises state govt

Union Minister Prahlad Joshi on Sunday assured Karnataka of the Centre’s support amid the drought situation in the state, saying the government would provide the “best support” possible within the existing norms. Joshi said the Centre was already taking steps after the Karnataka government’s latest communication regarding the drought situation. He alleged that the Karnataka government had no funds due to “mismanagement and corruption” and was trying to shift the responsibility for the state’s drought situation onto the Centre.

Speaking to the reporters in Hubballi, Joshi said, “The Government of India, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is already doing what best can be done for all the states irrespective of the party which is ruling there. The latest letter which the Karnataka government has written about the drought situation in Karnataka, is on 23 September. Today is October. Within 10 days, the Agricultural Minister has deputed the team… Whatever report they have sent, let the officers study.”

He said the Centre would provide the best possible support to the state within the prescribed norms. “The best support will be given to the state of Karnataka… They (Karnataka government) do not have a single penny in their account because of mismanagement, corruption… Since they have no money, they want to shift the buck onto the Government of India… I assure the people of Karnataka that the Modi government will do what is best possible, and within the norms for Karnataka,” he further said.

Kharge seeks urgent central assistance

His remarks come after Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking urgent central assistance to Karnataka farmers amid the drought situation in the state. In a letter to the Prime Minister, Kharge said Karnataka was facing one of its gravest drought situations in recent years, with a significant rainfall deficiency, widespread crop losses and distress among lakhs of farming families. He said the state had sought Rs 3,705.30 crore in assistance under the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) framework against estimated losses of Rs 18,748.23 crore. (ANI)