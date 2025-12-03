The power struggle within Karnataka Congress intensifies between CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar. Shivakumar's Delhi visit has fuelled speculation, despite his claims that the trip was for a private function and not political.

Karnataka Power Tussle Intensifies

The power-sharing tussle in Karnataka has intensified with followers of both Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar within Congress rooting for their favourite leader to hold power in the state.

Shivakumar's Delhi visit has raised eyebrows in political circles, with many arguing that the power struggle in Karnataka has nearly reached its peak. Although DK Shivakumar clarified on Wednesday that there was "no political agenda" to his Delhi visit and that he had only come to attend a private marriage ceremony, it is believed he is likely to hold brief meetings with the Congress high command to discuss the alleged power-sharing formula further.

Shivakumar Downplays Political Motives

In Mangaluru, senior Congress leader KC Venugopal witnessed the internal party dynamics, with supporters of both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar raising slogans for their respective leaders. "No political agenda. I have come here for the wedding of my friend's son," Shivakumar told reporters after he arrived in Delhi on Wednesday evening.

As Karnataka Congress president, he said, it was his responsibility to oversee arrangements for the upcoming December 14 rally on the issue of "Vote Chori", where over 10,000 people from Karnataka will participate. "I wanted to make arrangements for the December 14 Vote Chori rally. We are expecting more than 10,000 people to come from Karnataka. I just wanted to discuss with my colleagues and other friends what arrangements we can make. As the party president (of Karnataka Congress), I have the responsibility for all these things. I will return early morning because I have a cabinet meeting at 11 o'clock," Shivakumar said.

The Karnataka Deputy CM said he will not meet anyone from the party high command, as they are busy with the ongoing winter session of Parliament. "No, I am not expected to meet anyone because all of them are busy with the Parliament. We have to take Karnataka forward together, work together, live together and bring back the party together," Shivakumar added.

Siddaramaiah Awaits High Command's Call

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said he will visit the national capital only to meet top Congress leaders after being called by the party high command. "Let him go. I will go only if I receive a call. I have not received a call so far," Siddaramaiah told reporters here.

Mixed Reactions from Karnataka Ministers

Earlier in the day, Karnataka Minister Satish Jarkiholi fuelled further speculation over the power tussle, saying that the issue could take "thirty months or three years". "I said it could be thirty months, or it could be three years," Jarkiholi told reporters in Mangaluru.

As this happened, Karnataka Home Minister G Parmeshwara said he does not wish to comment further on recent political differences, stating that any minor issues have been resolved. Speaking to reporters, Parameshwar said, "I dont want to comment unnecessarily. It's all over now. Whatever little difference was there, if it was there, has been resolved."

Reacting to these developments, Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge said that every visit to Delhi should not be seen as politics or a conspiracy theory.

Speculation Continues Despite Denials

Earlier, Shivakumar said that he would be back in Bengaluru for a cabinet meeting after attending brief meetings and a marriage function. He added that Congress leaders from Karnataka will also participate in the December 14 rally scheduled to be held at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi against "Vote Chori". "I am going to Delhi for a private marriage function. On December 14, we will be going to Ramlila Maidan, where a very big program has been organised. From Karnataka, we need at least 300 people to visit Delhi. I have asked all the District ministers and MLAs to monitor that and take all the party cadres to the vote chori program. I am going there to see the arrangements, and I will come back tomorrow morning for a cabinet meeting. I will just attend the marriage and 2-3 small meetings, and I will come back," the Deputy CM said.

When asked to react to his supporters chanting his name before senior Congress leader KC Venugopal earlier today, Shivakumar said, "This is normal. Some people chant Modi-Modi, others chant DK-DK, others chant Rahul-Rahul, and others chant Siddu-Siddu. There is nothing wrong with it. People just show their love and affection, and we need to take it in a sporty way."

Shivakumar's sudden visit to Delhi has sparked speculation amid intensified discussions over power-sharing within the Karnataka Congress. In previous instances, he has held important discussions at the airport with senior leaders of the high command, such as KC Venugopal and Mallikarjun Kharge. This visit, too, is believed to be linked to the state's political developments. In November, Shivakumar had cancelled his planned trip to Delhi. (ANI)