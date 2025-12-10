Amid an alleged tussle for the CM post, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah said the Congress high command's decision is final. Deputy CM DK Shivakumar continues to meet MLAs, keeping the leadership change speculation alive in the state.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, reacting to the alleged tussle over the Chief Minister's post between him and DK Shivakumar, said they will abide by whatever decision is taken by the Congress high command in Delhi. "Whatever the High Command decides, that is what will happen," said Siddaramiah.

During his visit to Belagavi, the Karnataka Chief Minister stated that he had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about tur dal and noted that there had been no discussion on the guarantee schemes. "Yes, I have written a letter regarding tur dal."Whatever happens in the CLP meeting, is it possible to discuss it here? Can everything be told to all of you?" added Siddaramiah.

Leadership Tussle Intensifies

Meanwhile, the leadership tussle in Karnataka has become unstoppable, as Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar continues to meet with MLAs, including Ministers HC Mahadevappa and Satish Jarakiholi, to garner support.

Although Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar met twice for breakfast to reaffirm party unity and said the High Command would make a decision, the Congress Leadership has not provided any clarity to date.

Siddaramaiah's silence is being seen as a sign of support from a group of senior leaders, including BK Hariprasad, Satish Jarakiholi, MB Patil, Bhyrati Suresh, Dinesh Gundu Rao, HC Mahadevappa, Zameer Ahmad, and others.

However, DK Shivakumar's continued meetings with MLAs are still keeping the confusion of 'Leadership and CM change' intact in karnataka.

However, the high command, led by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, is expected to make a decision soon. Both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar have expressed willingness to abide by the party's decision.

Speculation Over Mid-Term Change

Meanwhile, speculation over a possible leadership change in Karnataka began on November 20, when the Siddaramaiah-led government completed half its term.

Siddaramaiah for Full Term

Siddaramaiah has maintained that he will serve the full five-year term, citing the mandate given by the people of Karnataka and reaffirming his commitment to implementing the party's promises, including the five guarantee schemes.

Shivakumar Cites 'Secret Agreement'

Shivakumar, however, is pushing for a leadership change, citing a "secret agreement" among senior leaders under which he would take over as Chief Minister after 2.5 years. (ANI)