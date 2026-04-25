Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah announced the state's internal reservation, allotting 5.25% each to Left and Right communities and 4.5% to Bovi, Lambani, and others. The move follows a long-standing demand and aims to ensure social justice.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has announced the state's internal reservation distribution, allocating 5.25% each to the Left and Right communities, and 4.5% to Bovi, Lambani, Korama, Koracha, and Alemari groups.

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Long Road to Reservation Policy

Speaking on the occasion, CM said, "There has been a struggle over internal reservation for many years. A convention was organised by the party in Chitradurga, in which Mallikarjun Kharge, other leaders, and I had participated. At that convention, a resolution was passed to implement internal reservation. The party had organised a convention in Chitradurga. We had organised a convention for Scheduled Castes. Kharge had attended it. The convention was held under the leadership of Parameshwara. There, everyone demanded internal reservation."

He further stated that, "Left-hand, right-hand, Korama, Koracha, all had participated. There was consensus there in support of internal reservation. A manifesto committee was formed under Minister Parameshwara's leadership. We had formed a full committee before the elections, and in 2024, the Supreme Court gave its verdict. The judgment said an internal reservation could be provided. After that verdict, we formed a commission. It was constituted under the leadership of Justice Nagamohan Das. We placed that report before the Cabinet. In that report, they had recommended 6-5-4-1-2. Later, the Governor gave assent to the law. After that, confusion arose again over the law."

Legal Hurdles and Quota Caps

Siddaramaiah explained that legal challenges from nomadic communities regarding roster points led to a High Court ruling reaffirming the 50 per cent reservation cap, despite his government's efforts to increase the combined SC/ST quota to 24 per cent. "There was confusion regarding roster points. Nomadic communities approached the court. After the matter went there, it was said reservation should not exceed 50 percent. Nagamohan Das had recommended 24 percent. It was made 24 percent combined for SCs and STs. 17 percent was for SCs and 7 percent for STs. Then total reservation became 56 percent. The High Court ruled that reservation should not exceed 50 percent," said CM.

Adding to this, he said, "This was also there in the Indra Sawhney case. We had made it 6-6-5. That became law, but it was challenged in court. The court granted a stay on it. The court stay was one part of the issue. After that, disputes continued. Left-hand groups, right-hand groups and others kept raising the issue. On the 27th of last month, I had called a special Cabinet meeting. But it could not be held because the model code of conduct was in force."

A 'Historic' Step for Social Justice

At a special Cabinet meeting on the internal reservation issue, Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge emphasised the government's commitment to social justice and economic equality, stating that efforts have been made to ensure no community is deprived or left behind under the new framework.

Speaking to reporters, Priyank Kharge said, "We have tried to ensure that nobody is deprived of social justice and that has been the foundation of our government, social justice and economic equality. I think in the given circumstances, we have ensured that no community is left behind."

Meanwhile, Karnataka Minister G Parameshwara said the Cabinet's decision to implement internal reservation without excluding any community marks a historic step. "The party has taken a decision. In case we come to the government, we are going to implement the internal reservation. Today, we have implemented it without neglecting even a single community. So, this is going to be a historical decision taken by the Cabinet," said Parameshwara.