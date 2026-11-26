Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar paid floral tributes to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar on Constitution Day at Vidhana Soudha. National leaders, including PM Modi and VP CP Radhakrishnan, also extended greetings, highlighting the Constitution's significance.

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 26 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar paid floral tributes to Dr BR Ambedkar on Thursday on the occasion of Constitution Day. In a post on X, Shivakumar said that he attended the event on the Vidhana Soudha premises along with Legislative Council Chairman Saleem Ahmed, Minister K.H. Muniyappa and others. "As part of Constitution Day celebrations, I paid floral tributes to the statue of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, the architect of our Constitution, on the Vidhana Soudha premises today. Legislative Council Chairman Shri Saleem Ahmed, Minister Shri K.H. Muniyappa, Chief Secretary Dr. Shalini Rajneesh and other dignitaries were present on the occasion," he said.

Earlier today, Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and several Union Ministers extended greetings to citizens on Constitution Day, paying tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar and the members of the Constituent Assembly. Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan extended greetings to citizens, calling upon people to reaffirm their commitment to the constitutional ideals of justice, liberty, equality and fraternity and work towards building a strong, inclusive and prosperous India.

In a post on X, the Vice-President of India wrote, "Greetings to all fellow citizens on Constitution Day! On this occasion, I pay my humble tributes to Babasaheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar ji and offer my respectful homage to the distinguished members of the Constituent Assembly, whose vision, wisdom and dedication shaped our Constitution and laid the foundation of our democratic Republic." "Let us reaffirm our commitment to the constitutional ideals of justice, liberty, equality and fraternity, and strive collectively to build a strong, inclusive and prosperous India," he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also highlighted the uniqueness of the Indian Constitution, its significance in his personal journey and the steps taken by the NDA government to strengthen it. In a post on X, sharing the key points of his OpEd, the Prime Minister wrote, "In this OpEd, I highlight the following: UNIQUENESS of our Constitution and Constituent Assembly. How the Constitution of India is an INSEPARABLE part of my journey. Ways the NDA Government has STRENGTHENED the Constitution. Efforts towards boosting SOCIAL AND ECONOMIC JUSTICE." He further said the article highlighted how the Constitution was "trampled over by those who ruled the nation for 5 decades" and how "one party has devolved from being a Virodh Paksh to AVRODH PAKSH".

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also extended greetings on the occasion, describing the Constitution as the cornerstone of India's democracy and highlighting its role in ensuring harmony, inclusivity and equal opportunities for all. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman highlighted the government's efforts to strengthen the connection between the Constitution and the collective consciousness of citizens, particularly the youth. Union Minister Pralhad Joshi also shared the Prime Minister's message on Constitution Day, highlighting the vision, values and ideals enshrined in the Constitution, which he said continue to guide India's democratic journey. (ANI)