Karnataka CM D K Shivakumar expressed hope for the passage of the Women's Reservation Bill in the upcoming Parliament Winter Session, emphasizing its importance for democratic reform, women's empowerment, and active governance participation.

Karnataka CM D K Shivakumar Hopes for Women Reservation Bill Passage

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 17 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Tuesday expressed hope that the Women's Reservation Bill would be passed during the upcoming Winter Session of Parliament, saying the move would bring significant changes to the country's democratic system.

Shivakumar was speaking after inaugurating the first conference of the India Region of the Commonwealth Women Parliamentarians (CWP), held at the Banquet Hall in Vidhana Soudha. "We are hopeful that the historic Women's Reservation Bill will be passed in the upcoming winter session of Parliament," he said.

Referring to the expected changes following the implementation of women's reservation, the Chief Minister said the December session could create history, while noting that the proposed increase in seats could affect the composition of Parliament and state legislatures. "This December session will create history. I do not know how many of us will be thrown out of Parliament and the Vidhana Soudha because of this reservation. However, I am hearing news that there will be 50 per cent more seats, though I do not know which seats will be affected," he said.

Emphasising the importance of women's participation in politics, Shivakumar said women's reservation would bring significant changes to the country's democratic system and strengthen society. "Women’s reservation will bring significant changes to the country's democratic system. Respecting women is our duty. No man can be successful without a woman, and this forms the very foundation of our strong, progressive society," he said.

He also referred to the historical significance of Karnataka's Anubhava Mantapa, saying it introduced the parliamentary system as early as the 12th century. He urged the delegates to view a photograph at Vidhana Soudha depicting the importance accorded to women in the state.

Highlighting women's participation in different professional sectors, the Chief Minister said women account for 42 per cent of doctors and 80 per cent of paramedical staff in Karnataka. He added that women constitute over 42 per cent of the workforce in Bengaluru's Information Technology sector. "To make women stronger, our party announced five guarantee schemes in our election manifesto and implemented them after coming to power. Four out of the five guarantees stand by women to empower them," he said.

Shivakumar stressed that women's political empowerment must go hand in hand with their financial and economic progress, comparing a democracy without women to a bird without wings. "It is our belief that alongside their financial and economic standing, women must also achieve political empowerment. A democracy without women is like a bird without a wing; it may flap, but it cannot rise to true heights," he said.

He urged women parliamentarians and legislators attending the conference to strengthen their participation in public life and ensure that women play a greater role in decision-making. "We have seen many women leaders across the country, and you must grow even stronger for the future in Parliament and legislative assemblies," he said.

Calling for women to take an active role in governance rather than merely holding elected positions, Shivakumar said they should influence decisions, shape legislation and determine the direction of governance. "Women must not merely occupy seats; they must influence decisions, shape legislation, and determine direction for governance," he said. (ANI)