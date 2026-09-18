CM Revanth Reddy aims to make Telangana a global hub for learning, innovation, and investment. He highlighted new partnerships with top global universities and announced the 'Bharat Future City' project to achieve long-term economic growth for the state.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday said the state government's goal is to make Telangana a place where the world comes to learn, innovate and invest, highlighting Hyderabad's growing focus on global education, skills and research partnerships.

Global Education and Innovation Hub

In a post on X, Reddy said the world is looking towards Hyderabad not only for investments and business, but also for knowledge, skills, talent, innovation and ideas that will shape the future. "The world is looking towards Hyderabad..!! Not just for investments & business, but for knowledge, skills, talent, innovation and the ideas that will shape the future of the world," he said.

The Chief Minister said he met a delegation of leading UK business schools and universities on Thursday at the Marri Channa Reddy Human Resource Development Institute to deepen partnerships in executive education, research, global skills and industry-academia collaboration. "Yesterday at Marri Channa Reddy Human Resource Development Institute, I met with a delegation of leading UK business schools and universities to deepen partnerships in executive education, research, global skills and industry-academia collaboration," Reddy said.

The world is looking towards Hyderabad..!! Not just for investments & business, but for knowledge, skills, talent, innovation and the ideas that will shape the future of the world. Yesterday at MCRHRD, I met with a delegation of leading UK business schools and universities to… pic.twitter.com/gx0XqNcpTw — Revanth Reddy (@revanth_anumula) September 18, 2026

He said Harvard Executive Education programmes will be offered in Hyderabad from December, while collaborations are also underway with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Purdue University, University of London, Virginia Tech and Northeastern University. "From December, Harvard Executive Education programmes will be offered in #Hyderabad, with collaborations also underway with MIT, Purdue, University of London, Virginia Tech and Northeastern University," he said.

Reddy said the proposed Bharat Future City would take this vision further by bringing together a world-class Education Hub, Young India Skills University, global companies, cutting-edge research and talent for the future. "BharatFutureCity will take this vision further - bringing together a world-class Education Hub, Young India Skills University, global companies, cutting-edge research and the talent for the future," he said.

"Our goal is clear: make Telangana a place where the world comes to learn, innovate and invest," the Chief Minister said.

He also outlined Telangana's long-term economic targets, stating, "$1 Trillion by 2034 | $3 Trillion by 2047. That's our target!!"

Inviting Global Investments

Meanwhile, the Telangana CM also invited Singapore companies to invest in Telangana, as the state government is ready to extend all kinds of support to prospective investors.

A Singapore delegation led by Augustine Lee, Permanent Secretary of the Energy Market Division under Singapore's Ministry of Trade and Industry, met with CM Revanth Reddy at the Assembly on September 16. The representatives had been invited to attend the prestigious 'Telangana Global Summit' scheduled to be held at the Bharat Future City in December this year, as stated in the release.

CM Revanth Reddy outlined the important features of the Musi River rejuvenation project and the development of the 'Future City'. The ongoing works of the first phase of the Musi project, covering the stretch from the confluence of the Musi and Eesa rivers up to Gandhi Sarovar and the promotion of a 'night economy', were discussed in the meeting. The Chief Minister also highlighted the development of the 'Bharat Future City' as a net-zero city and the transformation of Hyderabad from a tourist destination into a Knowledge Hub. (ANI)