Karnataka Assembly passes Religious endowment bill: 10% of temple income to go to government

The Karnataka Legislative Assembly passed the Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowments Bill, increasing temple revenue allocations. The BJP strongly criticized the bill, accusing the Congress of divisive politics and mismanagement. They oppose provisions allowing non-religious individuals on temple committees, warning against diluting Hindu traditions and depletion of temple funds.

The Karnataka Legislative Assembly has passed the Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowments Bill, bringing about substantial changes in temple revenue allocation. The bill, tabled by the Congress government, has sparked controversy, drawing strong criticism from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Under the amended bill, temples with annual incomes ranging from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 1 crore will now be required to allocate 5% of their revenue to the state government, effectively doubling the previous contribution. Moreover, temples with incomes exceeding Rs 1 crore will now have to remit 10% of their earnings to the government coffers.

Alongside revenue adjustments, the bill introduces provisions aimed at enhancing support for temple personnel. Notably, C-grade temples' priests and staff will now benefit from insurance coverage, with compensation for deaths raised significantly to Rs 5 lakh, a considerable increase from the previous Rs 35 thousand. Additionally, scholarships ranging from Rs 5,000 to Rs 50,000 will be available for the education of priests and temple staff members' children.

However, the bill has stirred controversy, with the BJP vehemently opposing it. Accusing the Congress of indulging in divisive politics, the BJP claims that the bill is yet another instance of the party's mismanagement and exploitation of religious institutions for political gain.

One contentious aspect of the bill criticized by the BJP is the provision allowing non-religious individuals to serve on Hindu temple management committees. The BJP argues that such a move undermines the sanctity of temple governance and poses a threat to Hindu traditions. They have called for the withdrawal of this provision, warning against diluting the essence of Hinduism.

The BJP's criticism extends to the alleged depletion of temple funds under Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's leadership, accusing the government of draining Karnataka's exchequer. They caution against neglecting the heritage and significance of Hindu temples, emphasizing the need for responsible governance and preservation of cultural and religious institutions.