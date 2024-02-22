Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Karnataka Assembly passes Religious endowment bill: 10% of temple income to go to government

    The Karnataka Legislative Assembly passed the Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowments Bill, increasing temple revenue allocations. The BJP strongly criticized the bill, accusing the Congress of divisive politics and mismanagement. They oppose provisions allowing non-religious individuals on temple committees, warning against diluting Hindu traditions and depletion of temple funds.

    Karnataka Assembly passes Religious endowment bill: 10% of temple income to go to government vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Feb 22, 2024, 9:41 AM IST

    The Karnataka Legislative Assembly has passed the Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowments Bill, bringing about substantial changes in temple revenue allocation. The bill, tabled by the Congress government, has sparked controversy, drawing strong criticism from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

    Under the amended bill, temples with annual incomes ranging from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 1 crore will now be required to allocate 5% of their revenue to the state government, effectively doubling the previous contribution. Moreover, temples with incomes exceeding Rs 1 crore will now have to remit 10% of their earnings to the government coffers.

    Alongside revenue adjustments, the bill introduces provisions aimed at enhancing support for temple personnel. Notably, C-grade temples' priests and staff will now benefit from insurance coverage, with compensation for deaths raised significantly to Rs 5 lakh, a considerable increase from the previous Rs 35 thousand. Additionally, scholarships ranging from Rs 5,000 to Rs 50,000 will be available for the education of priests and temple staff members' children.

    However, the bill has stirred controversy, with the BJP vehemently opposing it. Accusing the Congress of indulging in divisive politics, the BJP claims that the bill is yet another instance of the party's mismanagement and exploitation of religious institutions for political gain.

    One contentious aspect of the bill criticized by the BJP is the provision allowing non-religious individuals to serve on Hindu temple management committees. The BJP argues that such a move undermines the sanctity of temple governance and poses a threat to Hindu traditions. They have called for the withdrawal of this provision, warning against diluting the essence of Hinduism.

    The BJP's criticism extends to the alleged depletion of temple funds under Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's leadership, accusing the government of draining Karnataka's exchequer. They caution against neglecting the heritage and significance of Hindu temples, emphasizing the need for responsible governance and preservation of cultural and religious institutions.

    Last Updated Feb 22, 2024, 9:41 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala news live 22 february 2024 major highlights developments latest news anr

    Kerala News LIVE: By-election in 23 local bodies in state today

    Seattle police officer who ran over Indian student Jaahnavi Kandula in crosswalk will not face charges

    Seattle police officer who ran over Indian student Jaahnavi Kandula in crosswalk will not face charges

    Explained Why ISRO's CE20 cryogenic engine test success is huge leap towards Gaganyaan

    Explained: Why ISRO's CE20 cryogenic engine test success is huge leap towards Gaganyaan

    S Gurumurthy's Take: The Flawed Verdict

    S Gurumurthy's Take: The Flawed Verdict

    Lok Sabha Election 2024 Opinion How will a failed experiment counter Modi wave?

    Viewpoint: How will a failed experiment counter Modi wave?

    Recent Stories

    Kangana Ranaut calls Twinkle Khanna 'privileged brat', slams her for terming men 'plastic bags' RKK

    Kangana Ranaut calls Twinkle Khanna 'privileged brat', slams her for terming men 'plastic bags'

    Kerala: KSEB issues guidelines to temples, worship places for festival seasons; Check rkn

    Kerala: KSEB issues guidelines to temples, worship places for festival seasons; Check

    Rakul-Jackky wedding: Who did the bride wear for her big day? RKK

    Rakul-Jackky wedding: Who did the bride wear for her big day?

    Kerala: Union Minister Bhupender Yadav to hold meeting to discuss wild animal attacks in Wayanad today rkn

    Kerala: Union Minister Bhupender Yadav to hold meeting to discuss wild animal attacks in Wayanad today

    Explained Why did Boeing fire 737 MAX chief Ed Clark?

    Explained: Why did Boeing fire 737 MAX chief Ed Clark?

    Recent Videos

    Vayu Shakti 2024 When 50 tons of ordnance were dropped in 2 hours over Pokhran

    When 50 tons of firepower rained over Pokhran in 2 hours (MUST WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon