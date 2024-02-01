Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Karnataka: 13-year-old Lion Sarvesha succumbs to Haemoprotozoa disease at Shimoga Tiger Reserve

    The 13-year-old lion, Sarvesha, a beloved member of the Tyawarekoppa Tiger Reserve in Shimoga, succumbed to Haemoprotozoa, a challenging disease. Despite efforts by the veterinary team, the ailment intensified rapidly, leading to her untimely demise. Haemoprotozoa proved difficult to combat due to its ability to worsen before showing visible symptoms.

    First Published Feb 1, 2024, 3:16 PM IST

    The iconic lion Sarvesha in Tyawarekoppa Tiger Reserve in Shimoga breathed her last. The 13-year-old lion, a cherished member of the safari community, succumbed to the effects of Haemoprotozoa, a debilitating disease that proved challenging to combat.

    Sarvesha, the majestic lion who had captured the hearts of tourists over the past four years, met an untimely end despite efforts to save her life. The lion had been relocated from Bannerghatta to Shimoga, where she became a familiar sight for safari-goers.

    The tragedy unfolded when Sarvesha showed signs of distress, including vomiting, prompting swift action from the Tyawarekoppa veterinary team. Despite their best efforts to treat her at the veterinary college, the ailment proved to be Haemoprotozoa, a disease notorious for destroying blood cells and inevitably leading to the demise of the afflicted animal. Authorities reveal that Haemoprotozoa is a particularly challenging infection to manage as it intensifies before displaying visible symptoms. 

