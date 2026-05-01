Union Home Minister Amit Shah laid the foundation for a 10,000 litres/day dairy and milk processing plant in Kargil. The project, under a cooperative model, aims to support local livelihoods and make women self-reliant.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday laid the foundation stone for a dairy and milk processing plant in Kargil and said it will have the capacity to process 10 thousand litres of milk per day even in high-altitude conditions. He said the project, developed under the cooperative model, will support local livelihoods, especially benefiting women by creating new opportunities and helping them become self-reliant.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Addressing the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Dairy Plant and multiple development projects, Shah said, "Today, under the directions of Narendra Modi, the sacred relics of Lord Buddha have been kept here for public visit. I appeal to all residents of Leh, Ladakh, and Kargil to take advantage of this rare opportunity, which has come after 75 years. Under the cooperative model introduced by Prime Minister Modi, several initiatives are being carried out together in Ladakh, especially in the animal husbandry sector."

"Today, the foundation stone of the Kargil dairy and processing plant has been laid, which will have the capacity to process 10,000 litres of milk per day even at such high altitudes. I especially want to congratulate the women of Kargil, as this dairy plant can bring new opportunities into their lives, help support their families, and enable them to become self-reliant," Shah said.

Ladakh a 'Living Laboratory' of Buddhist Culture

Earlier in the day, while addressing the Holy Relics Exposition and Cultural Ceremony on Buddha Purnima in Leh, Shah said that Ladakh is not just a geographical region but a "living laboratory" of Buddhist culture and compassion.

He said, "...When the Dalai Lama comes here, he says that this land is not merely a geographical land. This land is a living laboratory of Buddhist culture and compassion. On this land, knowledge has been preserved... India's civilisation has been conveying the message of peace for thousands of years." (ANI)